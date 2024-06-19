The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gen Z's force Larry Madowo to return to Kenya for Finance Bill protests

Lynet Okumu

  • CNN reporter Larry Madowo is returning to Kenya to cover the protests against the 2024 Finance Bill
  • Madowo praised the young protesters for their bravery and expressed support for their cause
  • His decision to fly back to Nairobi for one day sparked mixed reactions from netizens

CNN reporter Larry Madowo has announced that he is returning to Kenya to cover the protests against the 2024 Finance Bill.

The journalist, known for his incisive reporting, shared his travel plans on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from Kenyans.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Kenyans took to the streets to demonstrate against the controversial 2024 Finance Bill.

The bill, which has sparked significant public outrage, has led to peaceful protests across the country.

Young Kenyans, particularly from the Gen Z demographic, have been at the forefront of these demonstrations, fighting for their freedoms and expressing their discontent both online and offline.

Larry Madowo, in a supportive message, praised the young protesters for their bravery. He said, "I stand fearless Kenyan Gen Z baddies fighting for their freedoms online and offline. Your courage and conviction are inspiring. It’s giving revolution. We are led."

The peaceful protests have attracted international media attention, with outlets like the BBC covering the events extensively.

However, some Kenyans questioned why Larry Madowo had not yet covered the protests himself, given his platform and influence.

Critics pointed out that he had previously highlighted other issues, such as leaking airports, and questioned his priorities.

In response to the criticism, Larry was quick to clarify his position. He stated, "Hawa watu hunitusi na hawaoni TV. I’ve never mentioned the airport on CNN. Ever." This was his way of addressing the misconception that he had previously reported on airport issues on CNN.

Larry then shared a photo from his flight, announcing that he was on his way back to Nairobi.

He wrote, "Flying back to Nairobi - for 1 day only to cover tomorrow’s protests." This move was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with many expressing their thoughts on his decision.

Some netizens appreciated his commitment to covering important national issues, while others remained skeptical about his intentions and timing.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
