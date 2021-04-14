Talented Huruma Town Kids Popularly Known as H-Town kids have done it again, this time by re-creating Larry Madowo’s Video reporting live for BBC and he is happy about it.

On Wednesday, Madowo shared video of the H-Town Kids, praising them for a job well done in imitating and re-creating his video.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 These @hurumatown80 kids nailed it!” said Larry after seeing the video re-created by the Huruma Town Kids.

Larry shared the video (Original) in question a few days ago and he could be seen battling with his Umbrella that was almost carried away by wind during a live link, saying the wind wanted to spoil his moment on TV but he had to act like the Pro he is.

“I battled an umbrella on live TV and won!

This crappy brolly tried to embarrass me on international TV but I didn’t come to play 😂”shared Larry Modowo.

Also Read: Sauti Sol’s reaction as Talented Huruma Kids perfectly mimic their Album cover (Photo)

The Huruma Town Kids are famous for re-creating videos and photos as well as imitating famous people in the society and if you ask me, they have mastered the act of doing.

Sauti Sol's Cover

In June last year, The H-Town kids who are famous for re-creating different scenes in Movies, Music videos and even photos from various celebrities, earned bragging rights of the most creative young individuals as Sauti Sol could not help it but recognize their talents for re-creating their Album Cover.

Talented Huruma Town Kids and Sauti Sol

Just the other day, the Huruma Kids also managed to get a special recognition from Diamond Platnumz after they re-created his Quarantine Video that he has featured his WCB Crew.

Some other celebrities' that Huruma Town Kids have managed to re-create their content include; Matata, Sauti Sol, Bahati, Williy Paul, President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Ruto, Givernment Spokeperson Oguna, Jalang’o, Churchill, Nadia Mukami, Ezekiel Mutua, Eric Omondi, Obama, CS George Magoha, Donald Trump, Pastor James Ng’ang’a, Mwakideu, among others.