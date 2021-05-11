Late Afro-fusion singer Achieng Abura’s son, Prince Obura is Dead

Reports indicate that Prince Abura who was battling Sickle Cell Anaemia passed Away, in his sleep. His death comes five years after the death of his celebrity mother Achieng Abura.

He passed on at the age of 28.

Prince Abura’s death was made public by his guardian and family friend Helen Akoth Mtawali.

"Today I announce with a humble heart the passing on to glory of Prince Abura in his sleep,” announced Helen Mtawali.

Obura’s mother was a renowned Kenyan Afro-fusion singer and former Tusker Project Fame Principal.

A statement seen by Pulse Live reads;

"Today I announce with a humble Heart the passing on to Glory of Prince Abura in his sleep. I just want to thank all who supported this worthy cause. He was to graduate from Riara University in September. May God remember you in your time of need. More updates soon as we close this fundraiserchair.”. To donate securely to the Prince Abura Sickle Cell fund, a Treasurer-controlled fundraiser, M-pesa: paybill no. 891300 account no. Abura”.