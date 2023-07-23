Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Laventa proudly compared their kid to his dad, implying that the genes of athletic excellence run strong in the family.

What is your why? Quinton Omanyala is my why. Omanyala look at your son. He wants to be just like you," Laventa captioned the video.

Laventa added another photo of their son proudly displaying his medal, beaming with happiness as he showed off his award to be captured by the camera.

In a display of sheer talent and athletic prowess, the young man, following in the footsteps of his illustrious sprinter father, left everyone awe-struck as he outpaced fellow students during a thrilling school sports day event.

The legacy of greatness continues as the young athlete shows early signs of promising achievements, just like his renowned father.

Various people commented on the videos, congratulating Omanyala's son, while others agreed that the family possesses winning genes.

Omanyala graduates as a police officer

Ferdinand Omanyala, who holds the title of Africa's fastest man, was among the 2,881 police officers who graduated.

President William Ruto presided over the ceremony which was held at the National Police College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County on January 10, 2023.

Omanyala who rose to fame in 2021 after breaking the African 100m record, joined the police service in 2022 on the invite of former Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.

Speaking to the media after the announcement on Friday, December 3, he expressed that he was grateful for the opportunity.

"It is an honour to serve the National Police Service and I promise to give my best as an athlete. I also understand that there is life after sprinting," he stated at the time.