Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Fabian Simiyu

Laventa says Quinton Omanyala is a champion in the making

Ferdinand Omanyala and his wife Laventa Amutavi
Ferdinand Omanyala's fiancée, Laventa Amutavi, couldn't contain her joy as their son emerged victorious in their school's mini-competition.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Laventa proudly compared their kid to his dad, implying that the genes of athletic excellence run strong in the family.

What is your why? Quinton Omanyala is my why. Omanyala look at your son. He wants to be just like you," Laventa captioned the video.

Quinton Omanyala
READ: Larry, Sakaja, Omanyala named among 100 most influential young Africans [Full List]

Laventa added another photo of their son proudly displaying his medal, beaming with happiness as he showed off his award to be captured by the camera.

In a display of sheer talent and athletic prowess, the young man, following in the footsteps of his illustrious sprinter father, left everyone awe-struck as he outpaced fellow students during a thrilling school sports day event.

The legacy of greatness continues as the young athlete shows early signs of promising achievements, just like his renowned father.

Various people commented on the videos, congratulating Omanyala's son, while others agreed that the family possesses winning genes.

Ferdinand Omanyala, who holds the title of Africa's fastest man, was among the 2,881 police officers who graduated.

President William Ruto presided over the ceremony which was held at the National Police College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County on January 10, 2023.

Omanyala who rose to fame in 2021 after breaking the African 100m record, joined the police service in 2022 on the invite of former Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.

Speaking to the media after the announcement on Friday, December 3, he expressed that he was grateful for the opportunity.

Ferdinand Omanyala
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: YouTube Influencer of the Year category

"It is an honour to serve the National Police Service and I promise to give my best as an athlete. I also understand that there is life after sprinting," he stated at the time.

Omanyala will now be allowed to represent the security forces in future athletics competitions.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
