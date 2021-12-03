Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has announced that he has joined the General Service Unit as part of the elite Recce Squad.
Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role
Omanyala: It is an honour to serve and I promise to give my best.
Omanyala who rose to fame in 2021 after becoming the African 100m record holder will start his duties in January 2022.
Speaking to the media after the announcement on Friday, December 3, he expressed that he was grateful for the opportunity.
He also met with Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who received him at Jogoo House.
The National Police Service explained that Omanyala would be representing the security forces in future competitions.
"It is an honour to serve the National Police Service and I promise to give my best as an athlete. I also understand that there is life after sprinting," he stated.
“I wish you well in the service for your country,” IG Mutyambai told the sprinter.
The National Police is known to produce some of Kenya’s best athletes such as Abel Kirui, David Rudisha, Ezekiel Kemboi, and Julius Yego.
In a past athletics event, the IG said that athletics is one of the sporting disciplines that the National Police Service takes seriously and expressed his personal commitment to continuously support police athletes towards greater levels of performance excellence.
He added that the future of athletics in the service looked as bright as ever.
IG Mutyambai praised the athletes for doing their best to ensure that the National Police Service remained a titan in athletics, both at home and internationally.
“Today, the National Police Service is the home of champions with World-renowned Athletes such as ASP Abel Kirui, C.I Vivian Cheruiyot, C.I David Rudisha, C.I Ezekiel Kemboi, IP Elijah Manangoi, S/Sgt Julius Yego, S/Sgt Eunice Sum, Sgt Hyvin Kiyeng, among others. All these, including our pioneer athletes led by Dr. Kipchoge Keino, who were instrumental in establishing a firm foundation upon which athletics in Kenya has been built,” he said.
