Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

Lynet Okumu

Legendary actor Alfonse Makwacha 'Makokha' has finally opened up about his late wife, Purity Wambui's painful death & impact on their children.

Legendary actor Alphonce Makokha has finally opened up about his late wife, Purity Wambui's, long and painful battle with cancer.

Speaking to a local media publication, Makokha revealed that Purity had been struggling with the disease for 18 years.

Makokha shared that his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which led to numerous hospital visits and treatments over the years. "Shida ilikuwa breast cancer... Alkuwa anaenda chemotherapy na kuna growths ambazo zilikuwa zinatolewa," he explained.

Despite their efforts, the last four months of her life were especially intense according to Makokha.

Makokha recounted the heartbreaking day his wife passed away. He had left for work and instructed his daughter to look after her mother.

"Nilikuwa naenda job. I told my daughter, please take care of your mum. Kidogo sisi tukaenda lakini kabla tufike katikati ya safari ndugu yangu Hiram Mungai 'Ondiek Nyuka Kwota' akaniambia," he recalled.

His friend, Hiram Mungai, who was the first to receive the news, delivered it with grace and care. "Yeye ndio aliambiwa wa kwanza coz my daughter said utaambiaje daddy hii maneno? So wakati tulikuwa kwa safari Hiram akaniambia nisismamishe gari, tukaingia petrol station tukaitisha chai na akaniambia kuna vile mambo si poa but itakuwa poa. Akaniambia she's no more."

Makokha was devastated and cried for about two hours. "Nilipiga nduru watu wakafikiria nimehijakiwa. I cried for about two hours... That night was a nightmare to me," he shared.

Makokha revealed his last conversation with his wife, in which she asked him to take her to the hospital.

"Daddy nipeleke hosy. Nikampeleka. When we got there akaanza kuhudumiwa akasema, daddy, you are the best," he remembered.

Despite the heavy financial burden, Makokha did everything he could to ensure Purity received the best care. "Imekuwa ni mzigo. Siwezi sema ni mzigo imekuwa safari. Kila safari iko na mambo yake, milima, misumari name it and lazima upambane. Tulikuwa tunaenda private you have to spend money. Mwisho ndo nilikuja kumpeleka Kenyatta. It's like over KSh 3 million."

Makokha's finances were significantly depleted in the search for his wife's treatment but he couldn't tell other people because he didnt want to disturb them.

"Singeweza kuambia watu what was happening. I seemed happy but deep down I was breaking... Niliamua kufa kimwanamume because mara mingi sipendi kuendea watu kuwaambia nisaidie nisaidie," he said.

He revealed that the situation has been particularly tough on their children, especially their youngest, who is 11 years old and constantly asks where her mother has gone.

Makokha expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his wife, with whom he had been married for 30 years. "It's painful. Sitakuwa tena na jiko yangu ambayo nilikuwa naipenda karibu... Wamama ni watu wa maana sana duniani. Ni kidonda sijui itaisha lini lakini najua itaishi forever," he lamented.

"We were a very happy family. I will miss her voice," he added.

To support Alphonse Makokha, his Paybill number is 522533, his Account number: is 787096, and with business name is Shanice Njeri Msagani.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
