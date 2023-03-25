ADVERTISEMENT
Legendary Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman appreciates Dandora artist

Charles Ouma

I am humbled. This means the world to me. Thanks for sharing my talent. Days like this make it all worthwhile!

Legendary Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has appreciated a talented Kenyan artist from Dandora for his remarkable piece of art.

The pencil drawing of the legendary actor was posted on Twitter on February 3, 2023 by the talented artist who goes by the Twitter handle @pencilartsam.

Four weeks after sharing the pencil drawing, the Dandora based artist received a response from the actor: An appreciation for his talent.

"Artist Appreciation. Check out this awesome sketch by @PencilArtSam," Morgan Freeman tweeted.

The piece features the Hollywood legend in a look that has become familiar over the years with a warm smile that has come to define his presence, cloud-white hair, facial moles, and the small hoop earrings that complete the look.

@pencilartsam whose Twitter bio indicates that he hails from Dandora shared the sketch, tagging the actor and accompanying the same with the Kenyan flag emoji.

"I just finished this today." The artiste wrote.

With the following that he commands on Twitter, Freeman’s tweet been viewed by more than 500,000 people and attracted more than 13000likes.

The artiste behind the pencil sketch could not hold back his excitement

"I am humbled. This means the world to me. Thanks for sharing my talent. Days like this make it all worthwhile."

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
