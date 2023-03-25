Legendary Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman appreciates Dandora artist

The pencil drawing of the legendary actor was posted on Twitter on February 3, 2023 by the talented artist who goes by the Twitter handle @pencilartsam.

Four weeks after sharing the pencil drawing, the Dandora based artist received a response from the actor: An appreciation for his talent.

"Artist Appreciation. Check out this awesome sketch by @PencilArtSam," Morgan Freeman tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The piece features the Hollywood legend in a look that has become familiar over the years with a warm smile that has come to define his presence, cloud-white hair, facial moles, and the small hoop earrings that complete the look.

@pencilartsam whose Twitter bio indicates that he hails from Dandora shared the sketch, tagging the actor and accompanying the same with the Kenyan flag emoji.

"I just finished this today." The artiste wrote.

With the following that he commands on Twitter, Freeman’s tweet been viewed by more than 500,000 people and attracted more than 13000likes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artiste behind the pencil sketch could not hold back his excitement