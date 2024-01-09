Lilian Muli sends powerful message to CNN anchor diagnosed with breast cancer

Muli, a renowned anchorwoman in Kenya, took to her Instagram to share words of encouragement and solidarity.

"Dear Sara. This is such a powerful message, you are a voice in the fight against breast cancer. Using your personal story to create awareness will transform millions of lives across the world. You are in my thoughts and prayers," Muli wrote.

Muli's words struck a chord not only with Sidner but also resonated deeply with countless women facing similar challenges.

Sidner, in a courageous move, shared her ongoing battle with stage 3 breast cancer during a segment on CNN News Central.

The 51-year-old anchor revealed that she is currently undergoing chemotherapy and will subsequently undergo radiation treatment and a double mastectomy (surgery to remove a breast).

Sidner, known for her journalistic prowess, took the opportunity to raise awareness about breast cancer, urging viewers to be vigilant given the alarming statistic that one in eight women will face breast cancer.

"I want to start by asking you to do me a favour. Take a second to recall the names of 8 women in your life, statistically speaking, one of them will get or has breast cancer. I am 1 in 8," Sidner emphasised.

Sara Sidner Pulse Live Kenya

Expressing her disbelief in the diagnosis, Sidner highlighted her healthy lifestyle and the absence of her family history with the disease.

"I have never been really sick a day in my life. I don't smoke, rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family. And here I stand with stage 3 breast cancer. I am in my second month of chemo," she said.

She however encouraged women to be more vigilant about their health and to get screened every year and even conduct self-tests.

"Please for the love of God get your mammograms and do your self-exams. I want you to thrive my sisters," she noted.

CNN news anchor Sara Sidner Pulse Live Kenya