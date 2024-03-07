Lilian Ng'ang'a voices frustration over excessive phone usage during social outings

Lillian Ng'ang'a, entrepreneur, project manager, and events coordinator, recently took to her Instagram stories to express her frustration with individuals who remain glued to their phones during social interactions, considering it disrespectful and rude.
Expressing her disappointment, the mother of one emphasised the importance of putting phones aside when spending time with others, whether during lunch, dinner, or any other social gathering.
In her Instagram story, Lillian recounted a recent scenario that disheartened her. She described being seated next to two individuals, where the woman continuously kept her phone in hand for over an hour, showing minimal engagement in the conversation.
Despite the man's efforts to converse, the woman's responses were limited to occasional acknowledgments, such as 'hmm,' indicating her preoccupation with her device.
Lillian expressed her disbelief at the extent to which the woman prioritized her phone over meaningful interaction.
"Putting the phone down when out with someone - at lunch, dinner, etc - shows respect for the person," she said.
Notably, the woman even went to the extent of resting her phone on cutlery on the table and using glass for better scrolling—a behavior that Lillian found appalling.
"I am seated next to two people and the lady has not put her phone down (for over an hour now). The guy has been talking nonstop with an occasional 'hmm' from the lady!" Lilian shared.
The former Machakos First Lady conveyed her frustration with the situation, highlighting the lack of respect demonstrated towards the person she conversed with and the overall disregard for social etiquette.
"She's even supported the phone on a glass so she can scroll better," she wrote.
Lilian Ng'ang'a's stance reflects a growing concern over the pervasive nature of phone addiction and its impact on interpersonal relationships.
By sharing her experience, Lillian encourages others to prioritize meaningful connections and genuine conversations over digital distractions.
Here are 5 etiquettes when you are out with people
- Keep Your Phone on silent or vibration mode
- Minimize Phone Use. Refrain from constantly checking messages, social media notifications, or browsing the internet.
- Excuse Yourself When Necessary: If you must take an important call or respond to a message, politely excuse yourself from the group or conversation before using your phone.
- Avoid Disturbing Others: Be mindful of your surroundings and avoid loud phone conversations or playing audio without using headphones, as it may disturb others nearby.
- Use your phone for emergencies only: Unless it's an emergency, refrain from using your phone excessively or unnecessarily.
