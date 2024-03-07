Lilian Ng'ang'a voices frustration over excessive phone usage during social outings

Expressing her disappointment, the mother of one emphasised the importance of putting phones aside when spending time with others, whether during lunch, dinner, or any other social gathering.

Lilian Nganga's account of an unpleasant scenario

In her Instagram story, Lillian recounted a recent scenario that disheartened her. She described being seated next to two individuals, where the woman continuously kept her phone in hand for over an hour, showing minimal engagement in the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the man's efforts to converse, the woman's responses were limited to occasional acknowledgments, such as 'hmm,' indicating her preoccupation with her device.

Lilian Ng'ang'a was shocked as to what people prioritise more

Lillian expressed her disbelief at the extent to which the woman prioritized her phone over meaningful interaction.

"Putting the phone down when out with someone - at lunch, dinner, etc - shows respect for the person," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Notably, the woman even went to the extent of resting her phone on cutlery on the table and using glass for better scrolling—a behavior that Lillian found appalling.

"I am seated next to two people and the lady has not put her phone down (for over an hour now). The guy has been talking nonstop with an occasional 'hmm' from the lady!" Lilian shared.

The former Machakos First Lady conveyed her frustration with the situation, highlighting the lack of respect demonstrated towards the person she conversed with and the overall disregard for social etiquette.

"She's even supported the phone on a glass so she can scroll better," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Promoting respectful social interaction

Lilian Ng'ang'a's stance reflects a growing concern over the pervasive nature of phone addiction and its impact on interpersonal relationships.

By sharing her experience, Lillian encourages others to prioritize meaningful connections and genuine conversations over digital distractions.

Here are 5 etiquettes when you are out with people

ADVERTISEMENT