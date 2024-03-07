The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lilian Ng'ang'a voices frustration over excessive phone usage during social outings

Lynet Okumu

Lilian Ng'ang'a vents frustration after someone next to her remained glued to their phone during a date

Lilian Ng'ang'a
Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Ng'ang'a, entrepreneur, project manager, and events coordinator, recently took to her Instagram stories to express her frustration with individuals who remain glued to their phones during social interactions, considering it disrespectful and rude.

Recommended articles

Expressing her disappointment, the mother of one emphasised the importance of putting phones aside when spending time with others, whether during lunch, dinner, or any other social gathering.

In her Instagram story, Lillian recounted a recent scenario that disheartened her. She described being seated next to two individuals, where the woman continuously kept her phone in hand for over an hour, showing minimal engagement in the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lilian Nganga
Lilian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the man's efforts to converse, the woman's responses were limited to occasional acknowledgments, such as 'hmm,' indicating her preoccupation with her device.

Lillian expressed her disbelief at the extent to which the woman prioritized her phone over meaningful interaction.

"Putting the phone down when out with someone - at lunch, dinner, etc - shows respect for the person," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lilian Nganga
Lilian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

Notably, the woman even went to the extent of resting her phone on cutlery on the table and using glass for better scrolling—a behavior that Lillian found appalling.

"I am seated next to two people and the lady has not put her phone down (for over an hour now). The guy has been talking nonstop with an occasional 'hmm' from the lady!" Lilian shared.

The former Machakos First Lady conveyed her frustration with the situation, highlighting the lack of respect demonstrated towards the person she conversed with and the overall disregard for social etiquette.

"She's even supported the phone on a glass so she can scroll better," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lilian Nganga
Lilian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

Lilian Ng'ang'a's stance reflects a growing concern over the pervasive nature of phone addiction and its impact on interpersonal relationships.

By sharing her experience, Lillian encourages others to prioritize meaningful connections and genuine conversations over digital distractions.

Here are 5 etiquettes when you are out with people

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Keep Your Phone on silent or vibration mode
  2. Minimize Phone Use. Refrain from constantly checking messages, social media notifications, or browsing the internet.
  3. Excuse Yourself When Necessary: If you must take an important call or respond to a message, politely excuse yourself from the group or conversation before using your phone.
  4. Avoid Disturbing Others: Be mindful of your surroundings and avoid loud phone conversations or playing audio without using headphones, as it may disturb others nearby.
  5. Use your phone for emergencies only: Unless it's an emergency, refrain from using your phone excessively or unnecessarily.
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lilian Ng'ang'a voices frustration over excessive phone usage during social outings

Lilian Ng'ang'a voices frustration over excessive phone usage during social outings

Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga

Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga

I'm a sharpshooter, I never miss - Daddy Owen after Charlene's prayer request

I'm a sharpshooter, I never miss - Daddy Owen after Charlene's prayer request

Karen Nyamu's parliament video & 4 other controversial reasons she's trending in Kenya

Karen Nyamu's parliament video & 4 other controversial reasons she's trending in Kenya

H_Art The Band founder member joins Sol Generation Publishing in lucrative deal

H_Art The Band founder member joins Sol Generation Publishing in lucrative deal

'Becky' actor Andrew Levi gets real about his relationship with co-actor Becky

'Becky' actor Andrew Levi gets real about his relationship with co-actor Becky

Zuchu apologises after Zanzibar imposes suspension for indecent performance

Zuchu apologises after Zanzibar imposes suspension for indecent performance

Who TF Did I Marry? Akothee releases Kenyan version about Omosh [Videos]

Who TF Did I Marry? Akothee releases Kenyan version about Omosh [Videos]

Otile Brown - Dating Vera Sidika boosted my career

Otile Brown - Dating Vera Sidika boosted my career

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit

Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

Jackie Matubia and Peter Kamau on Salem set ( Instagram)

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Joshua Jackson in 2022.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

Controversial Kisii Gospel singer Chris Embarambamba poses for a photo

Chris Embarambamba: Photos of gorgeous woman married to the controversial singer