The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

List: Nyege Nyege rolls out stellar lineup of performers

Mzee Asingwire

Nyege Nyege Festival announced the list of artistes that will perform at the 8th edition which is set for November 9-12 at Nyege Wonderland at the Source of the Nile, Jinja.

Eddy Kenzo and A Pass
Eddy Kenzo and A Pass

These artistes will be distributed across nine stages. The lineup includes Sho Madjozi and the legendary rock band BLK JKS from South Africa, Uganda's Eddy Kenzo, A Pass, Janzi Band & Karole Kasita and Kenya's Mejja Genge & Trio Mio.

Recommended articles

Organisers say audiences will be taken through a wide variety of electronic music genres, with artists from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Mali, Malawi, Cameroon, Ghana, Rwanda, Algeria, South Sudan, Angola, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, DR Congo, Finland, USA, France, Japan and Germany.

Away from music, a variety of cuisines will be served; there will be photo booths, multiple water-based activities, a wellness area, beautiful chill-out areas, games, VR experiences and much more.

Below is the full list of performers:

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrorack (Uganda)

Alisha (Uganda)

A Pass (Uganda)

Arsenal Mikebe (Uganda)

Assyouti (Egypt)

ADVERTISEMENT

Aunty Rayzor (Nigeria)

Banyaruguru Troupe (Uganda)

Bebson De La Rue (Congo DRC)

Blk Jks (South Africa)

Blk Jks Soundsystem (South Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

Boutross (Kenya)

Bushali (Rwanda)

Chmba (Malawi)

Chovu (Kenya)

Chrisman (Uganda)

ADVERTISEMENT

Comorian Group

Crazymind (Uganda)

Daisy Ray (Belgium)

Decay (Uganda)

Decimal Point (Uganda)

ADVERTISEMENT

De Schuurman (Netherlands)

DJ Diaki (Mali)

DJ Bugy (Uganda)

DJ IV (Kenya)

DJ Jolie (Denmark/Tanzania)

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Marcelle (Netherlands)

DJ Mawinch (Kenya)

DJ Tobzy (Nigeria)

DJ Top Klas (St Lucia)

DJ Travella (Tanzania) @dj_travella_mr_mixondo

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Vanns (Uganda) @djvanss_

DJ WNDRZ (Malawi)

DJ Znobia (Angola) @djznobia

Domadana Kadodi Performers (Uganda)

Don zilla (Uganda) @donzillalion

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecko Bazz (Uganda) @eckobazz

Eddy Ekete (Congo DRC) @eddy_ekete

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda) @eddykenzo

Ekuka (Uganda)

Extraordinary God (Netherlands)@extraordinarygod13

ADVERTISEMENT

Flo Moon (Uganda) @dj_flo_moon

Fresh Dougis @mc_dougis

Forever Etania (Uganda) @forever__etania

GREG (Mauritius) @grgregreg

Groovy Jo (Kenya) @groovyjowhoareyou

ADVERTISEMENT

HHY & The KLA Unit (Portugal/UG) @hhy_and_tku

Hibotep (Somalia) @hibotep

Homeland Brassband (Uganda) @homeland_brass_band

Janzi Band (Uganda) @janzi_band

Jay mitta (Tanzania) @jaymitta_kazi_kwanza

ADVERTISEMENT

Jemimah Sanyu (Uganda) @jemimahsanyu

Jokwiz Klean (Uganda) @jokwiz_official

Judgitzu (France) @judgitzu

JustWinnie (Uganda) @its_justwinnie

Kakuma Sound (Outernational) @kakumasound

ADVERTISEMENT

Kampire (Uganda) @kkaybie

Karole Kasita (Uganda) @karolekasita

Katokye (Uganda)

Kavumbi (Rwanda) @kavumbi_dust

Kid Gringo (Germany) @kidgringo

ADVERTISEMENT

Kingsley (Congo DRC)

Kucwiny Theatre Industry (Uganda)

Lafaristo (South Africa)

Lyynduh (Rwanda) @lyynduh

Masaka Masaka (Uganda) @masaka___masaka

ADVERTISEMENT

Itsmdnyt(Uganda) @itsmdnyt

Mejja (Kenya) @mejjagenge

Meme (Congo DRC) @memeblaqangel

Menzi (South Africa) @menzi_official

Mika Oki (Japan) @_mika_oki_

ADVERTISEMENT

Model home (USA) @modelhomedc

Moesha13 (Mali/France) @moesha13_officiel

Muovipussi (Finland) @muovipussimusic

Mwami Kiyimba (Uganda) @count_melvin

Nakibembe Embaire Troupe (Uganda) @nakibembe

ADVERTISEMENT

Dj Ndax (South Africa)

Net Gala (South Korea) @netgala

Nile Beat Artists (Uganda)

Nsasi (Uganda) @nsasi_ug

ODD OKODDO (Kenya/Germany)

ADVERTISEMENT

Olith Ratego (Kenya)

Operant (Australia/Italy) @operant_zk/

Otim Alpha (Uganda) @otimalpha123

Papalas Palata (Congo DRC) @palatapapalas243

Paps (Kenya) @djaypaps

ADVERTISEMENT

PÖ (Ghana/France) @po_beda8

Queen ASHER & REHEMA Tajiri (Tanzania) @queenasher_

R3igndrops (Uganda) @r3igndrops

Ratigan Era (Uganda) @ratigan_era

Rey Sapienz and the Congotekno Arkestra (Congo DRC) @rey_sapienz

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosa Pistola (Colombia/Mexico) @djrosapistola

Leonil Drummers of Burundi (Burundi

Rudy’s Maharashtra Drum Exercises (India)

Sarah Persico (Italy) @__sarapersico

Sarra Wild (UK/Algeria) @sarrawild

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Karugu (Duma) (Kenya) @sam_karugu

Sho Madjozi (South Africa) @shomadjozi

Sisso & maiko (Tanzania) @producer_sisso

Slim B (Kenya)

SNSE (Kenya)

ADVERTISEMENT

Songye Songye (Congo DRC)

Tash LC (UK)

Trio Mio (Kenya)

Titi Barcota (Congo DRC)

Turkana (South Sudan)

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncle Shapps (Kenya)

Viana Indi (Uganda)

Violence gratuite (Cameroon/France)

Yuri (Japan)

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

After tears, two strikes, Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars

After tears, two strikes, Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars

List: Nyege Nyege rolls out stellar lineup of performers

List: Nyege Nyege rolls out stellar lineup of performers

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert [Video]

Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert [Video]

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Bernice Saroni in heartfelt birthday message

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Bernice Saroni in heartfelt birthday message

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Prankster Nicki Bigfish

Prankster turned victim - Nicki Bigfish scammed after offering a helping hand

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Papa Shirandula actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira'

'Papa Shirandula' actress Kawira addresses concerns of her whereabouts