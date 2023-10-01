These artistes will be distributed across nine stages. The lineup includes Sho Madjozi and the legendary rock band BLK JKS from South Africa, Uganda's Eddy Kenzo, A Pass, Janzi Band & Karole Kasita and Kenya's Mejja Genge & Trio Mio.
List: Nyege Nyege rolls out stellar lineup of performers
Nyege Nyege Festival announced the list of artistes that will perform at the 8th edition which is set for November 9-12 at Nyege Wonderland at the Source of the Nile, Jinja.
Recommended articles
Organisers say audiences will be taken through a wide variety of electronic music genres, with artists from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Mali, Malawi, Cameroon, Ghana, Rwanda, Algeria, South Sudan, Angola, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, DR Congo, Finland, USA, France, Japan and Germany.
Away from music, a variety of cuisines will be served; there will be photo booths, multiple water-based activities, a wellness area, beautiful chill-out areas, games, VR experiences and much more.
Below is the full list of performers:
Afrorack (Uganda)
Alisha (Uganda)
A Pass (Uganda)
Arsenal Mikebe (Uganda)
Assyouti (Egypt)
Aunty Rayzor (Nigeria)
Banyaruguru Troupe (Uganda)
Bebson De La Rue (Congo DRC)
Blk Jks (South Africa)
Blk Jks Soundsystem (South Africa)
Boutross (Kenya)
Bushali (Rwanda)
Chmba (Malawi)
Chovu (Kenya)
Chrisman (Uganda)
Comorian Group
Crazymind (Uganda)
Daisy Ray (Belgium)
Decay (Uganda)
Decimal Point (Uganda)
De Schuurman (Netherlands)
DJ Diaki (Mali)
DJ Bugy (Uganda)
DJ IV (Kenya)
DJ Jolie (Denmark/Tanzania)
DJ Marcelle (Netherlands)
DJ Mawinch (Kenya)
DJ Tobzy (Nigeria)
DJ Top Klas (St Lucia)
DJ Travella (Tanzania) @dj_travella_mr_mixondo
DJ Vanns (Uganda) @djvanss_
DJ WNDRZ (Malawi)
DJ Znobia (Angola) @djznobia
Domadana Kadodi Performers (Uganda)
Don zilla (Uganda) @donzillalion
Ecko Bazz (Uganda) @eckobazz
Eddy Ekete (Congo DRC) @eddy_ekete
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda) @eddykenzo
Ekuka (Uganda)
Extraordinary God (Netherlands)@extraordinarygod13
Flo Moon (Uganda) @dj_flo_moon
Fresh Dougis @mc_dougis
Forever Etania (Uganda) @forever__etania
GREG (Mauritius) @grgregreg
Groovy Jo (Kenya) @groovyjowhoareyou
HHY & The KLA Unit (Portugal/UG) @hhy_and_tku
Hibotep (Somalia) @hibotep
Homeland Brassband (Uganda) @homeland_brass_band
Janzi Band (Uganda) @janzi_band
Jay mitta (Tanzania) @jaymitta_kazi_kwanza
Jemimah Sanyu (Uganda) @jemimahsanyu
Jokwiz Klean (Uganda) @jokwiz_official
Judgitzu (France) @judgitzu
JustWinnie (Uganda) @its_justwinnie
Kakuma Sound (Outernational) @kakumasound
Kampire (Uganda) @kkaybie
Karole Kasita (Uganda) @karolekasita
Katokye (Uganda)
Kavumbi (Rwanda) @kavumbi_dust
Kid Gringo (Germany) @kidgringo
Kingsley (Congo DRC)
Kucwiny Theatre Industry (Uganda)
Lafaristo (South Africa)
Lyynduh (Rwanda) @lyynduh
Masaka Masaka (Uganda) @masaka___masaka
Itsmdnyt(Uganda) @itsmdnyt
Mejja (Kenya) @mejjagenge
Meme (Congo DRC) @memeblaqangel
Menzi (South Africa) @menzi_official
Mika Oki (Japan) @_mika_oki_
Model home (USA) @modelhomedc
Moesha13 (Mali/France) @moesha13_officiel
Muovipussi (Finland) @muovipussimusic
Mwami Kiyimba (Uganda) @count_melvin
Nakibembe Embaire Troupe (Uganda) @nakibembe
Dj Ndax (South Africa)
Net Gala (South Korea) @netgala
Nile Beat Artists (Uganda)
Nsasi (Uganda) @nsasi_ug
ODD OKODDO (Kenya/Germany)
Olith Ratego (Kenya)
Operant (Australia/Italy) @operant_zk/
Otim Alpha (Uganda) @otimalpha123
Papalas Palata (Congo DRC) @palatapapalas243
Paps (Kenya) @djaypaps
PÖ (Ghana/France) @po_beda8
Queen ASHER & REHEMA Tajiri (Tanzania) @queenasher_
R3igndrops (Uganda) @r3igndrops
Ratigan Era (Uganda) @ratigan_era
Rey Sapienz and the Congotekno Arkestra (Congo DRC) @rey_sapienz
Rosa Pistola (Colombia/Mexico) @djrosapistola
Leonil Drummers of Burundi (Burundi
Rudy’s Maharashtra Drum Exercises (India)
Sarah Persico (Italy) @__sarapersico
Sarra Wild (UK/Algeria) @sarrawild
Sam Karugu (Duma) (Kenya) @sam_karugu
Sho Madjozi (South Africa) @shomadjozi
Sisso & maiko (Tanzania) @producer_sisso
Slim B (Kenya)
SNSE (Kenya)
Songye Songye (Congo DRC)
Tash LC (UK)
Trio Mio (Kenya)
Titi Barcota (Congo DRC)
Turkana (South Sudan)
Uncle Shapps (Kenya)
Viana Indi (Uganda)
Violence gratuite (Cameroon/France)
Yuri (Japan)
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke