The long-standing feud between Harmonize and Diamond Platinumz seems to be in the mend following a post by the former on New Year's day.

Konde Boy poured his heart out with praises to the "Waah" hitmaker, acknowledging the role Diamond played in kicking off the "Uno" hitmaker's career.

"Speaking this from the bottom of my heart, I love you bro. It's a new year 2021. Thank you for changing my life. Peke uliona dhahabu kwenye mchanga na giza jingi sanaa!

"Leo hii Africa mzima, especially East Africa, wanajivunia uwepo wangu. This love is for ever my brother. Everything I have done is just to make you proud. Don't get me wrong, kaa chini peke yako bila mtu yeyote pembeni, soma utajua ninacho maanisha.

"You're the legend one. Stay cool. Konde Boy and all Kondegang team, we love you. Happy New one Chibu (Dangote), big brother." the post read.

Harmonize split with Wife

The apparent reconciliation with Diamond comes in the wake of the "Inama" singer's separation from his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.

Michelotti is said to have dumped Harmonize earlier in December after he revealed that he had sired a child out of their union.

News of the split sparked a barrage of caustic messages against the Italian online, forcing her to issue a statement.

Ms. Michelotti noted that Tanzania is her second home, and she respects all Tanzanians and that everything happens for a reason. She then said that if it was God’s plan that they are together, it will happen, and if it doesn’t, she will still respect Harmonize.