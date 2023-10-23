The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cebbie Koks dispels divorce rumours with sweet message to hubby Steve Ogolla

Lynet Okumu

After being married for nearly two years, rumors began to circulate about Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla seeking a divorce.

Cebbie Koks
Neither of them had confirmed or denied the rumors, but Cebbie's recent post seems to reveal the truth.

Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla have been at the center of divorce rumours, but recent gestures of love and unity indicate their marriage is far from over.

As their first wedding anniversary approaches, the couple seems stronger and more in love than ever.

On October 22, Cebbie, the younger sister to singer Akothee, took to social media to celebrate her husband's birthday. Her heartfelt message expressed love, joy, and blessings for Steve Ogolla, dispelling the divorce rumors.

"On this special day, I extend my heartfelt wishes for you to experience joy, Peace, and success in all that you do. May this new year of your life be filled with countless blessings and opportunities for growth," she wrote.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego & her hubby lawyer Steve Ogolla
Steve responded with appreciation, addressing her as Jewel, showcasing their affection for each other.

"Thank you, Jewel. More grace and blessings to you," Steve responded.

Fans also joined in to wish the lawyer a happy birthday, further solidifying their support for the couple.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego & her hubby lawyer Steve Ogolla
Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla's journey began with a star-studded traditional wedding held in December 2022.

This grand celebration was attended by notable figures, including Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor 'Jalang’o'.

The wedding was held in Rongo, Migori County, and the couple's love shone brightly throughout the day.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla
The day after their traditional wedding, Steve Ogolla surprised his wife with a lavish gift—a sleek white Toyota Land Cruiser.

This generous gesture was a symbol of his love and commitment. Cebbie Koks shared her excitement with her fans, expressing gratitude to her husband and showcasing her new ride.

Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla may not frequently post about their relationship, but when they do, it's filled with messages of love.

Cebbie Koks and husband Steve Ogolla
Cebbie affectionately calls her husband 'papi,' while he lovingly refers to her as his jewel. These terms of endearment resonate with their fans, who support their love story.

Amidst the divorce rumors that had circulated, it is clear that Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla's marriage stands strong.

The couple's enduring love and unity have silenced their critics, proving that their bond is unbreakable. Despite the challenges, they continue to celebrate their journey of love.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla
Here are some fans' reactions to Cebbie Kok's Instagram post

ashahaolo Wambea mpoooo?? see these two looking good together.. cheers to forever

afwande_neema_Had missed seeing you two - happy birthday to you two

dottiedolkas Happy birthday. am just happy seeing this pic

okothcalvin Good one Jewel. These streets were full of rumours. Happy birthday city lawyer

shacq1 My heart is happy, eish joo rumors yawa

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
