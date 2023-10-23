Cebbie Koks dispels divorce rumours with sweet message to hubby Steve Ogolla

Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla have been at the center of divorce rumours, but recent gestures of love and unity indicate their marriage is far from over.

As their first wedding anniversary approaches, the couple seems stronger and more in love than ever.

Cebbie Koks celebrates husband Steve Ogolla on his birthday

On October 22, Cebbie, the younger sister to singer Akothee, took to social media to celebrate her husband's birthday. Her heartfelt message expressed love, joy, and blessings for Steve Ogolla, dispelling the divorce rumors.

"On this special day, I extend my heartfelt wishes for you to experience joy, Peace, and success in all that you do. May this new year of your life be filled with countless blessings and opportunities for growth," she wrote.

Steve responded with appreciation, addressing her as Jewel, showcasing their affection for each other.

"Thank you, Jewel. More grace and blessings to you," Steve responded.

Fans also joined in to wish the lawyer a happy birthday, further solidifying their support for the couple.

Cebbie Koks & Steve Ogolla stunning traditional wedding

Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla's journey began with a star-studded traditional wedding held in December 2022.

This grand celebration was attended by notable figures, including Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor 'Jalang’o'.

The wedding was held in Rongo, Migori County, and the couple's love shone brightly throughout the day.

Steve Ogolla surprises wife Cebbie Koks with a luxury gift

The day after their traditional wedding, Steve Ogolla surprised his wife with a lavish gift—a sleek white Toyota Land Cruiser.

This generous gesture was a symbol of his love and commitment. Cebbie Koks shared her excitement with her fans, expressing gratitude to her husband and showcasing her new ride.

Cebbie Koks & Steve Ogolla's garden of love

Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla may not frequently post about their relationship, but when they do, it's filled with messages of love.

Cebbie affectionately calls her husband 'papi,' while he lovingly refers to her as his jewel. These terms of endearment resonate with their fans, who support their love story.

Amidst the divorce rumors that had circulated, it is clear that Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla's marriage stands strong.

The couple's enduring love and unity have silenced their critics, proving that their bond is unbreakable. Despite the challenges, they continue to celebrate their journey of love.

Here are some fans' reactions to Cebbie Kok's Instagram post

ashahaolo Wambea mpoooo?? see these two looking good together.. cheers to forever

afwande_neema_Had missed seeing you two - happy birthday to you two

dottiedolkas Happy birthday. am just happy seeing this pic

okothcalvin Good one Jewel. These streets were full of rumours. Happy birthday city lawyer