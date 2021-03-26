One half of celebrated Kenyan group Longombas, Lovy Longomba, has finally come back home - after 16 years, days after the burial of his brother in Los Angeles, California.

Lovy's trip come days after the tragic demise of his twin brother Christian Logomba, who died on March 13, following a long battle with brain tumour.

The singer-songwriter and 3 x Grammy-nominated record producer (Lovy) has been living in Los Angeles, US with his brother since they left Kenya nearly two decades ago.

Lovy says, “I came back home in honor of my brother Christian. This trip was supposed to be made by me and him at some point this year but God had other plans.’’

Lovy Longomba jets back home after 16 years, days after his brother’s Burial (Photos)

Christian’s final moments and wishes.

While in Kenya, Lovy will be meeting with family and friends to pay their respects to Christian as well as sharing details of Christian’s final moments and wishes.

He will also be looking forward to reconnecting with Longombas’ loyal fans, thanking them for the love and support they accorded them.

“It’s truly overwhelming. I must confess that the love we have received is so far healing us. Christian stood for his love for God, family and music. His unique voice like my late father Lovy Senior will be in the hearts of Kenyans forever.” said Lovy.

On whether he will be making new music or sharing unreleased music, he says; “It will take me some time to work on music again because my partner is no longer here with me. I need to heal. Christian was still writing with me even when he could not record. We have so many songs, maybe at some point I will put them out.”

More Collabos

He however states that he is still interested and looking forward to working with other Kenyan artists when the time is right.

The Longomba’s were famed for songs like “Vuta Pumz”, “Dondosa’’, “Piga Makofi’’ and ‘’Shika More’’, among others.

Looking back, Lovy is proud of the impact Longombas made during a defining moment in the Kenya music industry, “We pioneered and changed the sound of local music. We raised the standard so high when it came to performing and stage presence.”

Their last studio project before relocating to America, the album CHUKUA received a very warm reception across the region bagging the Best East African Album award at the 2006 Tanzania Music Awards.

PULSE INTERVIEW WITH LOVY