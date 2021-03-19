Late Congolese musician, Christian Longomba has been laid to rest.

Christian was buried on Thursday, March 18, in Los Angeles, California. The burial comes a week after his brother, Lovy Longomba announced the death via his social media pages.

The burial ceremony was attended by Christian’s close friends and family, with Lovy sharing pictures from the burial ceremony through his Instagram account.

Among them, was popular Kenyan television producer and music video director, J. Blessing and Kenyan international recording artist, King Kanja.

Christian Longomba laid to rest

Lovy also led his late brother’s children in releasing white doves during the burial.

Christian died on Saturday, March 13, succumbing to a brain tumour while in the US where he had relocated to be with his brother Lovy Longomba.

Christian Longomba laid to rest in Los Angeles, California

