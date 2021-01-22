Oscar-award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has responded to claims that she is "inaccessible" to the Ministry of Tourism.

The claim had been made by Tourism CS Najib Balala while he defended the government's choice of super model Naomi Campbell as its international ambassador.

“I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita," Nation quoted CS Balala.

Through her verified Twitter handle, Lupita posted a photo of herself mid-laugh, with the caption: "Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for five years."

She further tagged the post as "alternative facts" adding that "I'm right here baby".

He tweet seems to be a confirmation that she may have not been approached by the government for the position.

Ms Nyong'o added a further reply to her tweet saying: "Niko Wakanda (I'm in Wakanda)," fictional land in the blockbuster Black Panther movie where she played the Nakia character.

Post by Oscar-award winner Lupita Nyong'o following Ministry of Tourism statement

Lupita's tweet received numerous reactions mostly from Kenyans who were not surprised that a government official may have lied.

Lupita is the daughter of Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o who has also been in government for most of his career.