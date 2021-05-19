Magix Enga eats a humble pie as he apologizes to Arrow Bwoy

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Enga said he talked ill of the star out of anger and now he regrets it.

“Someone tag him, Naomba Msamaha kama nilikosea, I said what I said out of anger na pia kusota inaweza fanya uchome ukikumbuka deni kidogo kidogo. Keep winning Mr. Arrow Bwoy. God bless your hustle” wrote Magix Enga.

In February, the two had a bitter fall out after Arrow said that he used Sh2 million on his track dubbed Fashionista.

The revelation prompted Enga to allege that the singer was bragging on social media, yet he had he not paid for a session he did at his studios.

“We mshamba Arrow Boy… Unavaa chain ya Ksh 500 na unasema apa ati ume shoot video ya Ksh 2 Million. I produced a song that made him famous #DigiDigi that chorus was part of my freestyle, but I don’t regret. I’m here because of your new song Fashsionista. You came to my studio November @magix_empire_studios and managed to record that song with one of my producers pay him and brag later.” Said Magix Enga.

In an interview with Pulse Live Kenya, Arrow Bwoy, said that he used at least Sh2 Million on the Fashionista Video.