Music producer Magix Enga has been forced to eat a humble pie and apologize to singer Arrow Bwoy months after trash-talking him.
Magix Enga eats a humble pie as he apologizes to Arrow Bwoy
Kusota inaweza fanya uchome ukikumbuka deni kidogo kidogo- Enga
In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Enga said he talked ill of the star out of anger and now he regrets it.
“Someone tag him, Naomba Msamaha kama nilikosea, I said what I said out of anger na pia kusota inaweza fanya uchome ukikumbuka deni kidogo kidogo. Keep winning Mr. Arrow Bwoy. God bless your hustle” wrote Magix Enga.
In February, the two had a bitter fall out after Arrow said that he used Sh2 million on his track dubbed Fashionista.
The revelation prompted Enga to allege that the singer was bragging on social media, yet he had he not paid for a session he did at his studios.
“We mshamba Arrow Boy… Unavaa chain ya Ksh 500 na unasema apa ati ume shoot video ya Ksh 2 Million. I produced a song that made him famous #DigiDigi that chorus was part of my freestyle, but I don’t regret. I’m here because of your new song Fashsionista. You came to my studio November @magix_empire_studios and managed to record that song with one of my producers pay him and brag later.” Said Magix Enga.
The Sh2 Million
In an interview with Pulse Live Kenya, Arrow Bwoy, said that he used at least Sh2 Million on the Fashionista Video.
“That video cost me a lot of money. It is not good to speak about money in that aspect but that video cost me Sh2 million. What made the cost so high first of all is the fact that the Music director is not Kenyan. My team and I had to fly him in from Brazil. Another thing is of course logistics, location, the girls in the video…. One thing about me, I make sure I pay these video vixens good money so that they can wholeheartedly participate in my projects. For this, I paid each video vixen Sh50, 000. It might seem a lot but at the end of the day, this is their job. Just like many of us, they are trying to make ends meet and I respect that,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke