Makena Njeri on relationship with Michelle Ntalami & being trolled for 3 months

In a well written post, Makena narrated that, Ms Ntalami has always been by her side no matter what; remembering the time she was trolled for 3 months for living her truth.

“Off course this period can not come to an end before I thank the one and only Michelle 💎@michelle.ntalami

Meehhnnn we have been through it all and just like I said I can never say the whole story on one post but slowly over time. I remember when I was trolled every morning for 3 months for living my truth and I was so scared of what the universe will say or do you were always there to remind me of who I am,” said Makena in part.

Michelle Ntalami and Makena Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

The former Tahidi High actress went on to reveal that their relationship and friendship has been questioned so many times.

“Our relationship and friendship was questioned so many times and you were dragged on the mud together with me so many times but not once did you fail to stand by me. Thank you for being a true friend through it all and when the idea of starting a company that will help other people like me to live their truth Boldly you were there through the discussions and when the time was right you held me down and who would have ever asked for a better person to come up with such a beautiful work of art a creative logo skillfully curated by you and a world class website that many have praised since we launched,” shared Ms Makena.

The TV girl added; “For sure everyone needs a solid friend like Michelle and today I raise you one 🥂. I celebrate you for who you have been to me and the footprints you have left with your beautiful heart towards people in the queer community. I thank you and @boldnetworkafrica will forever speak about you and remind generations of the person you are.

Where you are today I salute you Michelle keep living your truth fiercely and I will always have your back."

I’m Gay

On May 13, 2021, the Media Personality, came out as a member of the LGBTIQ+ community.

“I remember for the first time in my life after very many years, I looked at the mirror and said to myself 'I am gay, I am unique and this is my truth',” she said.

The journalist also referenced the first day when rumours about her orientation hit the interwebs, after a girl had vandalized her Mercedes Benz alleging that she had cheated on her.

“I remember that cold morning of July 2019 when I woke up and looked at my phone. I had over 1,000 messages and over 500 missed calls. My blood went cold. I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Family and friends who already knew about her orientation deserted her because they would be judged for associating with her, she relayed.