Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

In a surprising turn of events during the recent anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests in Kenya, a man named Sherman found more than just a cause to rally behind—he found love.

Sherman, whose identity became a focal point after his public announcement, shared the unconventional story of how he met his fiancée, Kendy, amidst the chaos of demonstrations.

Sherman narrates encounter with her fiancé' at the demos

Sherman first caught public attention on July 9 when he revealed that he had proposed to Kendy a mere three weeks after meeting her on the frontline of the protests.

Tony Sherman with his fiance' Kendy Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to a local media outlet on July 19, Sherman reflected on what drew him to Kendy and why he made such a swift decision.

"It was on the very first 'maandamano' on a Tuesday. In between the protests, I noticed Kendy looking a bit lonely, so I decided to strike up a conversation," Sherman recounted.

They retreated to a nearby hotel where Kendy explained that she had come to town for personal errands and had stumbled upon the protest.

Sherman, who was actively participating in the frontline, found himself increasingly intrigued by Kendy's calm demeanor amidst the tumult.

"At first, I just saw her as a composed lady. But the vibe between us quickly grew. I genuinely wanted to get to know her better, so I took the opportunity to learn about her life during our hour-long chat at the hotel," Sherman recalled.

Tony Sherman with his fiance' Kendy Pulse Live Kenya

Sherman and Kendy: Single and searching meet in the frontline

Kendy revealed that she was single, which emboldened Sherman, who admitted he was also keen to find a partner but hadn't expected to meet someone at a protest. They exchanged numbers and met a few days later, leading to Sherman's unexpected proposal during a dinner date. To his delight, Kendy accepted.

Reflecting on their whirlwind romance, Sherman acknowledged the skepticism from some quarters but remained resolute in his decision.

"We are planning to move in together soon and meet each other's families," Sherman explained. "I want to prove some people wrong who doubt us, but more importantly, I am eager to settle down."

Their story has sparked a mix of reactions, with some expressing surprise at the speed of their commitment while others celebrate the spontaneity and authenticity of their connection. Sherman emphasised that despite the brief time they've known each other, he feels confident in his understanding of Kendy and looks forward to what the future holds.

Tony Sherman with his fiance' Kendy Pulse Live Kenya

He remains optimistic about their relationship, expressing a desire to formalize their commitment through marriage sooner rather than later.

Mi naona tuko sawa. the little time tumekuwa together nishamjua vizuri and the rest will come later. We are planning to start living together. Nilikuwa nishampeleka home but not for official purposes. We are planning to her parents and hopefully tutaoana kwa wedding. And i want i t to be too fast also.