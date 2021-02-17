A Nairobi blogger who was accused of sharing a private video of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has been charged in court.

The blogger, Jones Ochieng Mbolo, has been trending online after he posted a video of the Senator with a lady companion smoking shisha - which is outlawed in Kenya.

Explaining himself, Mr Mbolo accepted the accusations against him and defended his actions saying that the Senator and his companion ought to be ashamed.

"The complainant is the Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and the woman in the video is his girlfriend. He is a leader in our country yet he can be seen smoking shisha at a restaurant, he should be an example to the country!" Jones told the court.

Senator Loitiptip has also been trending following revelations by his previous paramour, former Governor Mike Sonko's daughter, Saumu Mbuvi Sonko.

Saumu revealed that she had broken up with the Senator after a troubled relationship which also involved physical abuse.

"These are the things he did to me… he almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you," she stated after sharing of herself looking battered.