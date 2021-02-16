He almost killed me – Saumu Mbuvi as she confirms breakup with Lamu Senator boyfriend (Screenshots)

Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has finally confirmed her breakup with Lamu Senator boyfriend Anwar Loitiptip.

The mother of two made the revelation on Instagram as she responded to question from her followers, who asked to know whether reports that they had parted ways were true.

“Did you break up with senator he is all over cheating on you?? You don’t deserve him gal ur intelligent,” asked a fan.

Saumu responded saying she broke up with him and there is a lot she did not share, but she would share the details later.

“Yes, I broke up with him there so much I didn’t share but I will,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Ms Mbuvi went on to share a picture of her injured face, stating that the senator boyfriend almost killed her, adding that women should never allow men to be violent to them.

“This are the things he did to me… he almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Another fan asked whether the rumour about her husband was true, but Saumu outrightly denied that Senator Anwar Loitiptip was never her husband.

“He was never my husband, I’m yet to let you know why I left him… just a wannabe,” responded the mother of two.

Saumu Mbuvi added that the senator cannot even take care of his own child. "Thank you love. The man can't even take care of his own child. Anyway, this thing called life... I thank God I was born a hustler."

Early last year (2020), Saumu and the Senator welcomed a bouncing baby girl who also shares a birthday with her first born daughter.

“Today morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, and still it happens to be my firstborns birthday as well as women’s day. am more than grateful to God for all his blessings. The day I became a mother was the most magical day of my life," read her post.

This is not the first time the 26 year-old has admitted to being in a toxic relationship, first with her other Baby Daddy when she was only 21 years old.

Saumu has been advocating for women to walk away from toxic relationships, by using herself as an example to paint a clear picture of an abusive relationship and the need to terminate it when things are not working.