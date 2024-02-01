Marakwet Daughter sparks controversy with viral TikTok video criticising followers

The singer, celebrated for her hit song ‘Mali Safi Chito,’ took to the platform to confront negativity and warn those engaging in what she perceived as harmful behavior.

Marakwet Daughter tackling negativity head-on

In the now-viral video, Marakwet Daughter did not mince her words, sternly warning individuals spreading negativity and threatening to block them from her social media platforms.

Expressing her frustration, she emphasised her commitment to maintaining a positive online environment and declared her peace of mind after taking action against several offenders.

"You are used to using insulting language in my comment section. Now how does it feel to be locked out? Go and write the comments in your posts, not mine," she expressed, highlighting her stance against her fans' disrespectful behaviour.

Mixed reactions from social media users

The controversial video stirred a range of reactions from social media users, with some expressing support for Marakwet Daughter's bold stance against trolls, while others advised her to consider a more diplomatic approach in handling criticism and negative feedback.

While some applauded her for taking a stand against online harassment, others urged her to exercise restraint and engage with critics more constructively.

The video sparked debates and discussions across various social media platforms, reflecting the diverse perspectives on managing online interactions.

Marakwet Daughter's unexpected royalties from MCSK

Amidst the social media frenzy, Marakwet Daughter received a pleasant surprise from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

On Thursday, January 25, MCSK allocated KSh20 million in royalties to numerous Kenyan artists, including Marakwet Daughter.

The singer, famed for her hit song ‘Mali Safi Chito,’ was pleasantly astonished to receive over Sh100,000 in royalties, surpassing her initial expectations.

