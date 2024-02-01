The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Marakwet Daughter sparks controversy with viral TikTok video criticising followers

Lynet Okumu

Amidst the social media frenzy, 'Mali Safi Chito' hitmaker Marakwet Daughter received a pleasant surprise of Sh,100,000 from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

Mali Safi Chito Marakwet Daughter sparks controversy with viral TikTok video criticising followers
Mali Safi Chito Marakwet Daughter sparks controversy with viral TikTok video criticising followers

Renowned Kenyan artist Millicent Jepkorir, popularly known as Marakwet Daughter, has recently found herself at the center of a social media storm following a TikTok video addressing alleged trolls among her followers.

Recommended articles

The singer, celebrated for her hit song ‘Mali Safi Chito,’ took to the platform to confront negativity and warn those engaging in what she perceived as harmful behavior.

In the now-viral video, Marakwet Daughter did not mince her words, sternly warning individuals spreading negativity and threatening to block them from her social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Mali Safi Chito' singer Marakwet Daughter
'Mali Safi Chito' singer Marakwet Daughter 'Mali Safi Chito' singer Marakwet Daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Mali Safi Chito' singer, Otile Brown & Ssaru among top earners in MCSK payout

Expressing her frustration, she emphasised her commitment to maintaining a positive online environment and declared her peace of mind after taking action against several offenders.

"You are used to using insulting language in my comment section. Now how does it feel to be locked out? Go and write the comments in your posts, not mine," she expressed, highlighting her stance against her fans' disrespectful behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversial video stirred a range of reactions from social media users, with some expressing support for Marakwet Daughter's bold stance against trolls, while others advised her to consider a more diplomatic approach in handling criticism and negative feedback.

While some applauded her for taking a stand against online harassment, others urged her to exercise restraint and engage with critics more constructively.

Marakwet Daughter
Marakwet Daughter Marakwet Daughter Pulse Live Kenya

The video sparked debates and discussions across various social media platforms, reflecting the diverse perspectives on managing online interactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the social media frenzy, Marakwet Daughter received a pleasant surprise from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

On Thursday, January 25, MCSK allocated KSh20 million in royalties to numerous Kenyan artists, including Marakwet Daughter.

The singer, famed for her hit song ‘Mali Safi Chito,was pleasantly astonished to receive over Sh100,000 in royalties, surpassing her initial expectations.

'Mali Safi Chito' singer Marakwet Daughter
'Mali Safi Chito' singer Marakwet Daughter 'Mali Safi Chito' singer Marakwet Daughter Pulse Live Kenya

The unexpected windfall served as a welcome boost for her in the music industry.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

Marakwet Daughter sparks controversy with viral TikTok video criticising followers

Marakwet Daughter sparks controversy with viral TikTok video criticising followers

Jackie Matubia's raw view on marriage & single motherhood after 2 failed marriages

Jackie Matubia's raw view on marriage & single motherhood after 2 failed marriages

20 songs with over one billion views that shaped the idea of love for GenZ

20 songs with over one billion views that shaped the idea of love for GenZ

Inakaa tembelea kliniki iliyo karibu nawe - Ezra FBI's new Sh5M house divides fans

Inakaa tembelea kliniki iliyo karibu nawe - Ezra FBI's new Sh5M house divides fans

KTN News anchor treated to surprise farewell as she departs station after 5 years

KTN News anchor treated to surprise farewell as she departs station after 5 years

Emerging media stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

Emerging media stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

Auntie Jemimah announces departure from Gukena FM after 7 years

Auntie Jemimah announces departure from Gukena FM after 7 years

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miracle Baby in hospital

Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

Stevo Simple Boy

My mum gave up - Stevo Simple Boy recalls battle with illness that nearly killed him

Ian Nene

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme