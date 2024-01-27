'Mali Safi Chito' singer, Otile Brown & Ssaru among top earners in MCSK payout

MCSK Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua divulged that the singers behind chart-topping songs were among the top earners, netting not less than Sh100,000 from MCSK.

“She (Ssaru) is among the top earners together with Mali Safi Chito, they were competing and it's not less than Ksh100,000," Mutua disclosed.

MCSK Chairman Lazarus Muli explained that the payouts were determined by the hard work and input of each artiste with Otile Brown receiving more than Sh120,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Otile Brown got, I think, over Ksh120,000. Some got Ksh100,000, Ksh50,000, Ksh60,000, and some got Ksh10,000.

"The reason why the pay cannot be equal is everyone's work is different, and [you] are paid according to your effort. Hatuwezi watoshanisha," Muli explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ezekiel Mutua heaps praises on Ssaru

ADVERTISEMENT

The MCSK CEO and Ssaru put aside their difference that played out on social media a few months back, with Mutua heaping praises on the singer.

Their warm hug was among the highlights of the event with Mutua noting that she is a good friend of his.

Explaining his criticism that saw them clash on social media, the MCSK boss noted that the criticism was not directed at the singer personally, but was aimed at helping musicians expand their audiences by releasing songs that can be listened to in various settings.

"If you sing a song that you can't play with your mother, you can't play it in your car or office, you're cutting yourself off from the market, it's that simple," Mutua explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"But that does not mean she is stupid or not talented. Ssaru is an amazing, talented and gifted musician; she is also a very good friend of mine. I am the one who invited her here; we have paid her a lot of money.“ Mutua added.

Khaligraph Jones' reaction

A number of artistes have in the past taken issues with the royalties distributed by MCSK with award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones leading.

According to the rapper, the amount, as announced by MCSK's Chief Executive Officer, Ezekiel Mutua, is indicative of the corruption within the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That just goes to show you the rot in our structure; these guys are supposed to be supporting us, but they haven't been doing a good job, and everybody can see that," Jones remarked.

"There's something we are doing behind the scenes because we don't want to disclose it, and you will see; revolution is coming, and it will be televised," Jones confidently stated.