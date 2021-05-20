President Laboso - Son follows in mother’s footsteps

Leadership genes seem to be running in the Laboso family bloodline, with Marco Laboso being the latest entrant to the world of power and influence.
Marco, 22, was overwhelmingly elected to be the President of Daystar University Student Association in April 2021 and has taken up the mantle of elective politics from his aunt the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
In an interesting twist of fate, Joyce took over the Sotik MP seat from Marco’s mother Lorna Laboso when she passed on in a plane crash in 2008.
“Under the new constitution I’m the overall President of Daystar University; both campuses. Politics is in my blood,” he said in an interview with Jeff Koinange, adding that the former governor raised him as his foster mother.
Kenyan universities have served as breeding grounds for a lot of politicians who have joined national politics after serving in leadership roles during their campus life.
Some of the most popular elected leaders who were once leaders in university include Senator Johnson Sakaja, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Senator James Orengo, and Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o among others.
Marco predicted that Kenya’s political scene was on the verge of a paradigm shift and that the coming General Election would be disrupted by a change in historical voting patterns.
“Kenyans are now woke… people are voting against the terrain…constituents are now focusing more on transformative leaders,” he noted.
The Daystar University President’s role model is former South African President Nelson Mandela and hopes to follow in his footsteps to become a servant leader.
He plans to leave a legacy rich enough to propel him to the highest office in the land in the years to come.
