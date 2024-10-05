The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Maria actress Yasmeen Saiedi celebrates 24th birthday

Charles Ouma

Happy birthday!

Yasmeen Saiedi, widely recognised as Maria for her lead role in the popular 'Maria' TV show has turned 24 years old today.

Taking to social media, the actress penned a message to celebrate the day and expressed excitement at what the future holds for her.

Reflecting back, Yasmeen noted that the 24 years have been a journey of self-discovery in which she is honouring who she has become.

“Twenny four years 🙂‍↔️of self-discovery!!!Here’s to honoring who I am and all that I’ve become! To love and self-discovery! 🥂 Feeling grateful for every moment and excited for what’s to come! 🥳💗” Happy birthday Yasmeen 🤭🥳🥳🥳” Yasmeen wrote.

Celebrities and fans wished the actress a happy birthday as sampled in the comments below.

hassansarah: Happy birthday my darling❤️❤️❤️❤️

diana_luvanda: Happy birthday babyy😍😍😍

tinawamwati: Happy Birthday Gorgeous keep growing and glowing in favour ❤️❤️😘😘 blessings galore precious 🥰

celestinegachuhi: Happy birthday ma’❤️❤️❤️

A day before her birthday, the actress gave a hint to her followers on social media that she is in a happy and healthy relationship which she has kept under wraps.

“When you in a happy and healthy relationship but can’t post about it!!!! (Kajaba) 🌚🌚🌚" Yasmeen wrote.

The talented actress found her big break in the Swahili Telenovela, Maria and wowed the audience with her talent, winning awards and becoming a household name in the industry.

In 2021, Yasmeen was the winner of the Women in Film award as the best actress in TV drama category.

"If it doesn’t open it’s not your door! Always remember you can’t go back and change the beginning but you can start where you are and change the ending. Thank you so much guys for always supporting and believe in me." She stated after bagging the award.

To become the star she is today, the actress had to overcome several challenges while pursuing her passion in acting.

Religious and family concerns are among the challenges with her role are among the challenges that the actress handled.

