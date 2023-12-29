I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

In a recent interview with local media, the actress provided insights into her decision to keep details under wraps, addressing speculation and shedding light on her personal life.

Yasmeen Saiedi's ccryptic wedding poster

In September of this year, Yasmeen shared a cryptic wedding poster featuring her photo and the wedding date, leaving out the groom's name.

The message on the card read, "Save the date. Yasmeen weds S.....Saturday, October 7 at 10:00 am," she wrote.

Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria Pulse Live Kenya

This move sparked a wave of speculation among fans, with congratulations mixed with skepticism regarding whether it was a real wedding or a promotional stunt for a new project.

Maria sets the record straight

In her interview on December 25, Yasmeen admitted for the first time that she does have someone in her life but clarified that she has never explicitly claimed anyone as her own, especially on social media.

She emphasised that public assumptions often follow her online activities, leading to unfounded rumors about her relationship status.

"I keep on saying this each time I do interviews. I have never said I have or claimed anyone out there. I just do my stuff on social media then people ndo wanasemanga ooh, this is her man, boyfriend, and whatever," she said.

Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to questions about seemingly intimate photos on her social media, Yasmeen challenged the assumption, asking if she can't post pictures with family, friends, colleagues, or people she meets at events.

She pointed out that not every photo necessarily reflects a romantic relationship, urging fans to consider various possibilities.

Why keep the wedding low-key? Maria answers

Explaining her decision not to share extensive details about the wedding, Yasmeen stated that she didn't realize people expected her to post everything.

She clarified her perspective, stating that sharing the wedding poster didn't necessarily imply a commitment to disclose every aspect of her personal life online.

"Okay, I shared the wedding poster, but I didn't know that watu walitaka nipost the ceremony and everything, I didn't know... And I was the bride, sasa nilikuwa na time gani ya kaunza kupost my reception, my nicar? Pia si lazima uparade out there that this is my wedding."

Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria Pulse Live Kenya

Yasmeen Saedi addresses polygamy rumours

Amid circulating rumors about a potential marriage proposal from an Arab man seeking to take her as a second wife, Yasmeen expressed her lack of awareness of such stories.

She clarified that while she doesn't know the mentioned man, the Islamic religion permits polygamy, and she wouldn't object to it within legal and religious bounds.

