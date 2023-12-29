The sports category has moved to a new website.

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

Lynet Okumu

Yasmeen Saiedi, widely recognised as Maria for her lead role in the popular 'Maria' TV show, has broken her silence about the veil of secrecy surrounding her wedding ceremony.

Yasmeen Saedi
Yasmeen Saedi

Yasmeen Saiedi, widely recognised as Maria for her lead role in the popular Maria TV show, has broken her silence about the veil of secrecy surrounding her wedding ceremony.

In a recent interview with local media, the actress provided insights into her decision to keep details under wraps, addressing speculation and shedding light on her personal life.

In September of this year, Yasmeen shared a cryptic wedding poster featuring her photo and the wedding date, leaving out the groom's name.

The message on the card read, "Save the date. Yasmeen weds S.....Saturday, October 7 at 10:00 am," she wrote.

Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria
Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria

Having a boyfriend is not a priority- Citizen TV Actress Maria

This move sparked a wave of speculation among fans, with congratulations mixed with skepticism regarding whether it was a real wedding or a promotional stunt for a new project.

In her interview on December 25, Yasmeen admitted for the first time that she does have someone in her life but clarified that she has never explicitly claimed anyone as her own, especially on social media.

She emphasised that public assumptions often follow her online activities, leading to unfounded rumors about her relationship status.

"I keep on saying this each time I do interviews. I have never said I have or claimed anyone out there. I just do my stuff on social media then people ndo wanasemanga ooh, this is her man, boyfriend, and whatever," she said.

Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria
Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria

Citizen TV actress Maria visits Kibra to give back to societ

Responding to questions about seemingly intimate photos on her social media, Yasmeen challenged the assumption, asking if she can't post pictures with family, friends, colleagues, or people she meets at events.

She pointed out that not every photo necessarily reflects a romantic relationship, urging fans to consider various possibilities.

Explaining her decision not to share extensive details about the wedding, Yasmeen stated that she didn't realize people expected her to post everything.

She clarified her perspective, stating that sharing the wedding poster didn't necessarily imply a commitment to disclose every aspect of her personal life online.

"Okay, I shared the wedding poster, but I didn't know that watu walitaka nipost the ceremony and everything, I didn't know... And I was the bride, sasa nilikuwa na time gani ya kaunza kupost my reception, my nicar? Pia si lazima uparade out there that this is my wedding."

Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria
Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria

Amid circulating rumors about a potential marriage proposal from an Arab man seeking to take her as a second wife, Yasmeen expressed her lack of awareness of such stories.

She clarified that while she doesn't know the mentioned man, the Islamic religion permits polygamy, and she wouldn't object to it within legal and religious bounds.

"Wacha nikuambie, kwa kiislamu wanaruhusiwa kuoa mpaka wanaaake wanne. Sasa kama sheria inakubali?"

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
