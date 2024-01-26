The sports category has moved to a new website.

Maribe defends herself after postponement of judgement in Monica Kimani murder trial

Amos Robi

Maribe after the postponement of the judgement in December expressed her displeasure saying the constant postponement needed to stop

Former TV journalist Jacque Maribe
Former TV journalist Jacque Maribe

Former TV journalist Jacque Maribe has responded to the court's decision to postpone the delivery of her judgment in the Monica Kimani murder case.

Through her lawyer, Maribe requested the adjournment, citing illness. Justice Grace Nzioka expressed frustration over the delay, stating that the verdict was ready, and important matters had been cancelled for the hearing.

Maribe's lawyer assured the court that this was the first time his client had requested an adjournment due to illness since the trial began.

However, Justice Nzioka agreed to the adjournment but pointed out a discrepancy in the lawyer's statement regarding Maribe's history of adjournments.

READ: Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

"I will allow the adjournment but make two observations; you made a statement to the effect that the second accused person has never adjourned this matter from the time it started.

"May I let you know that this is a judgment that I am very well seized of the facts, and I want you to go check the correctness of your statement because I can tell from where I sit without court proceedings that there is a time your client even travelled to Uganda and sought for time and there is also a time she was unwell," remarked Justice Nzioka.

Maribe strongly refuted the judge's statement asserting that she never traveled to Uganda during the proceedings.

She emphasized that in five years, she had missed court only once, questioning why her illness was being highlighted.

"No. I didn't miss court to travel out. No. In 5 years, I missed court once, and everyone has been sick. Judge, prosecutors, lawyers. Why is my falling ill in 5 years being such an issue," responded Maribe.

File image of Jacque Maribe with Jowie Irungu
File image of Jacque Maribe with Jowie Irungu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Judge issues order as Maribe misses court for judgement of Monica Kimani murder case

The judgement has since been rescheduled to March 15. In December, Maribe had expressed dissatisfaction with the court's decision to postpone the judgment to January 26.

"It needs to stop. For five years, I have respected the court, but this is too much. Justice delayed is justice denied. Stop putting people's lives in limbo. I'm tired of this," she said.

She added that the time she travelled to Uganda, she did not interfere with the trial proceedings and only did it out of courtesy.

"To humiliate someone because of ill health is so wrong. And to make it clear, I have never missed court except once when I was ill.

"Kwani mwili yangu imejengwa na matofali? Hata that time I supposedly sought time to travel we were only being respectable enough to tell the court and there was no due date interfering with that," she said.

Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock
Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Sonko responds to Jacque Maribe's revelation about the night Monica Kimani died

Only Jowie Irungu turned up for the judgement at the Milimani Law Courts.

