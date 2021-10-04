Martin Kimathi Quits as NTV Unveils New Teen Republik Hosts (Photos)

Kimathi who hosted his last show on Teen Republik over the weekend, took to social media to thank the NTV Management for the opportunity to work with them for the past 6 years.

The TV host also thanked his former Co-host Tracey Wanjiru and DJ Bash for always making the Teen Republi show a success.

“First things first God is the greatest 🌹

Today marked my final episode as host of @teenrepublikntv after 6 years and I’m more than grateful 🙏. To the viewers who always tuned in THANKYOU! THANKYOU! THANKYOU 🖤

@ntvkenya Thankyou for the opportunity and foundation including #TuzidiNaHustle

@tracywanjiru_ You’re a blessing to me 🌹 Thankyou

@djbashkenya my brother 4L. Thankyou. God bless you ALL🙏” said Martin Githinji.

Replacement

Following Kimathi’s exit, NTV has brought in Aziza Hashim and Joseph Maina as his replacement.

“Cat finally Out the Bag… Your weekends are never gonna be the same again. Help Us welcome Aziza Hashim and Joseph Maina, the new #TeenRepublikNTV show hosts” reads a tweet from NTV.

The Teen Republik page wrote; “The end of an era and cheers to new beginnings.

Today was Martin Kimathi's last time hosting #TeenRepublikNTV. Have a look at some of the biggest interviews he has done”.

Aziza Hashim's Take

An excited Aziza Hashim said that she is happy to join the NTV Family. Away from the new TV job, Ms Hashim is also a radio host at NRG Radio.

“I literally have no words to describe how I'm feeling right now 😭 Yaani hii mwaka vile Mungu amenishkilia nakosa hata words za kumshukuru 🙏😭 Alhamdulillah ❤️ We're on freaking NTV maaahn 🥳I'm elated! Grateful! And straight up emotional right now.

@nrgradiokenya see your girl!! ❤️ @ntvkenya I will not disappoint you!

#TheMediaMeasiahIsHere” shared Aziza Hashim.

The Teen Republik Duo

Martin Kimathi’s exit from NTV come months after his co-host Tracey Wanjiru also called it quits from the station.

Ms Wanjiru parted ways with NTV back in June after working at the station for 5 years.

In a lengthy, Instagram post, Wanjiru expressed gratitude towards the NTV Management, viewers and fans for always keeping her company for the 5 years she was living her dream of being on TV.

5 Years

“I interviewed so many Kenyan celebrities who I can now call friends, celebrated artists from all over the world, hosted events not only here but in other countries in the continent and I could keep going on and on but this is just to appreciate @ntvkenya and the entire #teenrepublikntv team for giving me an opportunity and for the learning experience. For the past 5 years I was literally living my dream. Things I only wished for when I was younger I experienced and did. I was fresh from high school and now half way through my 20’s I have gained so much experience I couldn’t be more grateful! Thank you to everyone who supported me and the show. Here’s to the next chapter of my life 🥂🎊” reads part of Tracey Wanjiru’s post.

She added “Wow 5 years flew by so so fast! I remember auditioning for Teen Republik only because I really needed a job so that I could start making money. Little did I know this really was my calling. God surely works in crazy ways. The day I found out that I’d be the new host on the show, I couldn’t believe it because they called me 3 months after the audition so I thought it was a prank. Years later, I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities, the highs the lows and overall the best experience of my life!