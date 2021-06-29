TV Girl Tracy Wanjiru Quits NTV after 5 years (Video)

Media Personality Tracy Wanjiru has parted ways with Nation Media Group owned TV station NTV after 5 years.
She used to host Teen Republik alongside Martin Kimathi
Ms Wanjiru made the announcement at a time she was hosting her last show on Teen Republik alongside Martin Kimathi (Co-host).
In a lengthy, Instagram post, Wanjiru also expressed gratitude towards the NTV Management for the opportunity to work for the station for the past 5 years. Tracy also thanked her NTV viewers and fans for always keeping her company for the 5 years she was living her dream of being on TV.
“I interviewed so many Kenyan celebrities who I can now call friends, celebrated artists from all over the world, hosted events not only here but in other countries in the continent and I could keep going on and on but this is just to appreciate @ntvkenya and the entire #teenrepublikntv team for giving me an opportunity and for the learning experience. For the past 5 years I was literally living my dream. Things I only wished for when I was younger I experienced and did. I was fresh from high school and now half way through my 20’s I have gained so much experience I couldn’t be more grateful! Thank you to everyone who supported me and the show. Here’s to the next chapter of my life 🥂🎊” reads part of Tracey Wanjiru’s post.
She went on to reveal that she auditioned for Teen Republic 5 years ago because she wanted to make money.
“Wow 5 years flew by so so fast! I remember auditioning for Teen Republik only because I really needed a job so that I could start making money. Little did I know this really was my calling. God surely works in crazy ways. The day I found out that I’d be the new host on the show, I couldn’t believe it because they called me 3 months after the audition so I thought it was a prank. Years later, I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities, the highs the lows and overall the best experience of my life!
I’m very critical of myself and don’t really applaud myself much, but man I did some dope shit on the show with the baddest @martinkimathi_” wrote Tracey Wanjiru.
Martin Kimathi who used to Co-host Teen Republik with Tracy, penned down a beautiful message wishing her well in her future endeavors.
“To 5 years of creating iconic moments and becoming FAMILY🌹🖤
Can’t wait to witness your next endeavors @tracywanjiru_ 💎
Best dance partner ever! Now I’ll just be coming for those chapos and warus 😂 you know the vibes🔥 Best in the game @tracywanjiru_ 🚀🙏” shared Martin Kimathi.
Away from TV, Tracy also used to work at Capital FM, hosting Hits Not Homework.
