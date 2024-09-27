The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mashirima Kapombe shares mum's burial date, how to support her family

Amos Robi

Family and friends have been gathering daily at their Nyeri and Kikambala homes to offer their support and condolences.

Citizen TV Swahili News anchor Mashirima Kapombe
Citizen TV Swahili News anchor Mashirima Kapombe
  • Angela Wanjala Kapombe will be laid to rest on Thursday, 10 October 2024, at her home in Kikambala, Kilifi County
  • Fundraising event to be held on Friday, 27 September 2024, at 5:30 pm at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, to help with funeral expenses
  • Thanksgiving Mass scheduled for Saturday, 28 September 2024, at 4:00 pm at Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral, Nyeri

Recommended articles

The family of Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Mashirima Kapombe has announced the burial plans for her late mother, Angela Wanjala Kapombe, who passed away on 25 September 2024.

The news anchor, known for her calm demeanour and professionalism, is navigating this difficult time with the support of family, friends, and colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angela Wanjala Kapombe, born on 21 April 1968, will be laid to rest on Thursday, 10 October 2024, at her home in Kikambala, Kilifi County. A series of events have been planned to honour her life and legacy.

Family and friends have been gathering daily at her Nyeri and Kikambala homes to offer their support and condolences.

A fundraising event will be held on Friday, 27 September 2024, at 5:30 pm at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, to help the family with funeral expenses.

Mashirima Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mashirima Kapombe breaks silence on police brutality as African Commission steps in

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, a Thanksgiving Mass is scheduled for Saturday, 28 September 2024, at 4:00 pm at Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral, Nyeri.

Kapombe took to Instagram to express her grief, sharing a heartfelt message that resonated with many of her followers. In an emotional post, she wrote, "Broken 💔 Eternal rest grant unto mum Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she Rest in peace. Amen!"

This touching tribute, accompanied by a broken heart emoji, highlighted the deep pain Kapombe is enduring during this tragic period.

Just days before her mother’s passing, Kapombe had shared a celebratory post honouring her mother. In the tribute, she wrote, "My mum, my everything," reflecting the profound bond between them. The post was a touching homage to the central role her mother played in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother
Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & net worth

Kapombe’s colleagues in the media industry were quick to offer their condolences and words of comfort. Fellow Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli expressed her sympathy, commenting on Kapombe’s post, "Oh no... Mashirima. I'm so sorry dear. May the Lord comfort you and your family."

Kapombe has always been open about her close-knit family, frequently sharing personal moments with her fans on social media.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mashirima Kapombe shares mum's burial date, how to support her family

Mashirima Kapombe shares mum's burial date, how to support her family

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Viral Matatu video student explains Sh50 showdown, relationship with conductor

Viral Matatu video student explains Sh50 showdown, relationship with conductor

Most men don't like children - Mutoko on why it's time to face the hard truth

Most men don't like children - Mutoko on why it's time to face the hard truth

Lil Maina, producer Kanzu face off over earnings from 'Kishash' hit

Lil Maina, producer Kanzu face off over earnings from 'Kishash' hit

Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor

Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe mourns mum in emotional post

Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe mourns mum in emotional post

Trending

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Comedian Dr King'ori

Dr King'ori finally reveals reason he left NMG, why he retained show's rights

Actor Peter Macon

'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

Comedian Flaqo & his ex girlfriend Keranta

Cheating allegations surface as Keranta confirms breakup with Flaqo