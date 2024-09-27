Mashirima Kapombe shares mum's burial date, how to support her family

The family of Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Mashirima Kapombe has announced the burial plans for her late mother, Angela Wanjala Kapombe, who passed away on 25 September 2024.

The news anchor, known for her calm demeanour and professionalism, is navigating this difficult time with the support of family, friends, and colleagues.

Burial arrangements

Angela Wanjala Kapombe, born on 21 April 1968, will be laid to rest on Thursday, 10 October 2024, at her home in Kikambala, Kilifi County. A series of events have been planned to honour her life and legacy.

Family and friends have been gathering daily at her Nyeri and Kikambala homes to offer their support and condolences.

A fundraising event will be held on Friday, 27 September 2024, at 5:30 pm at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, to help the family with funeral expenses.

Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, a Thanksgiving Mass is scheduled for Saturday, 28 September 2024, at 4:00 pm at Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral, Nyeri.

Mashirima Kapombe’s heartfelt tribute

Kapombe took to Instagram to express her grief, sharing a heartfelt message that resonated with many of her followers. In an emotional post, she wrote, "Broken 💔 Eternal rest grant unto mum Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she Rest in peace. Amen!"

This touching tribute, accompanied by a broken heart emoji, highlighted the deep pain Kapombe is enduring during this tragic period.

Just days before her mother’s passing, Kapombe had shared a celebratory post honouring her mother. In the tribute, she wrote, "My mum, my everything," reflecting the profound bond between them. The post was a touching homage to the central role her mother played in her life.

Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother Pulse Live Kenya

Support from colleagues and friends

Kapombe’s colleagues in the media industry were quick to offer their condolences and words of comfort. Fellow Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli expressed her sympathy, commenting on Kapombe’s post, "Oh no... Mashirima. I'm so sorry dear. May the Lord comfort you and your family."