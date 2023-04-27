The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & networth

Fabian Simiyu

Mashirima Kapombe is widely considered one of the best Swahili journalists in Kenya, and her dedication to her work has led her to work for multiple media houses throughout her career. Here are some facts about Mashirima

Mashirima Kapombe is one of Kenya's best female Swahili journalists and works at Citizen TV.

She anchors the 7:00 pm news bulletin every Friday and is known for her popular segment, 'Longalonga', which typically airs after her bulletin.

Mashirima Kapombe was born on April 27, 1989, in Voi, but her family later relocated to Nyeri, where she attended Consolata Primary School.

She then joined Gatimu Gandu High School in Karatina.

Mashirima passed her Form 4 exams with flying colors and enrolled at Daystar University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. She graduated in 2012.

Mashirima Kapombe's career began while she was still a student at Daystar University, where she worked as a reporter and newsreader at Shine FM.

She also held the position of station manager at the radio station, which gave her valuable experience in managing and leading a team.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Mashirima's career in the media industry continued to flourish.

She joined KBC TV as a reporter and news anchor, where she quickly became a household name and gained a large following.

Mashirima has worked at Q FM, NTV, and KTN. In 2018, Royal Media Services approached Mashirima, and she left Standard Media Group to join Citizen TV.

  1. 2013 – Young Journalist of the Year AJEA Awards
  2. 2014 – Gender Reporter of the Year AJEA Awards
  3. 2014 – Children and Youth Affairs Reporter of the Year AJEA Awards

Mashirima Kapombe has one son, and she has been secretive about his father. Speculation arose that her son's father is Kazungu Matano, famously known as Captain Otoyo, when rumors of them dating surfaced in 2014.

However, Mashirima has never addressed these allegations, leaving the identity of her husband unknown.

READ: Jeff Koinange’s reaction as Mashirima Kapombe’s 5-year-old son mimics him in heartwarming video

As Mashirima has never spoken publicly about her relationship status, it is unknown if she is dating or married.

Mashirima Kapombe is one of the highest-earning news anchors in Kenya, with an estimated monthly salary of Sh350K.

However, her exact net worth remains unknown despite her success in the media industry.

