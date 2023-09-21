Matata's song secures slot in EA SPORTS FC 24 video game soundtracks

This exciting development is set to take place on September 29, 2023, and it places Matata in the company of other renowned international artists, including Major Lazer, Major League DJz featuring Brenda Fassie, and Stormzy, among others who have been featured in the soundtrack.

Overwhelmed with joy ahead of the announcement, Matata shared their excitement, stating, "Dreams do come true and ours has become a reality. This achievement surpasses any plans we had for our music. We are still in disbelief!"

'Not Today' is a reggae-dancehall track featured on Matata's highly successful debut album, 'Super Morio,' and it includes a collaboration with Liam Bailey, a prominent reggae artist from the U.K.

This inclusion in the EA SPORTS FC 24 video game soundtrack playlist holds immense significance for Matata, marking a significant milestone in their musical journey.

Their presence on the EA SPORTS platform underscores their growing influence beyond African borders. Their distinct musical style has led to this exciting collaboration, which promises to further amplify their global reach.

"'Not Today' encapsulates the essence of the group’s vibrant and unique musical style, making it a perfect fit for the high-energy atmosphere of the video game," notes the group.

The inclusion of 'Not Today' in the EA SPORTS FC 24 soundtrack playlist underscores the video game's commitment to showcasing diverse musical talents from around the world, further enriching the gaming experience for players and fans alike.

Matata, hailed as the fastest-rising Kenyan music group on the international stage, released their debut album, 'SUPER MORIO,' in 2022.