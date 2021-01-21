YouTuber Maureen Waititu has clapped back at critics castigating her for wearing a fake designer dress.

On Wednesday, Ms Waititu’s photo rocking a fake Chanel dress went viral on social media, with netizens making fun of her dress written CAHENL instead of Chanel.

A curious fan asked “Is that a Chinese Chanel?

In a quicker rejoinder, the mother of two responded saying “bora imefunika”.

Vlogger Maureen Waititu

On the other hand, her close friend and YouTuber Milly Chebby was also spotted in a similar fake Chanel free dress that carries the brand “CAHENL”.

In most cases, people tend to be called out especially celebrities for rocking fake designer stuff, as they spoil the name and reputation of the mother company.

In some countries, wearing fake designer stuff is punishable, as its interpreted as undermining the original creators of the brand in question.

Also Read: Check out exquisite photos of Maureen Waititu’s new Home

In developed countries, it’s socially unacceptable to wear fake designer clothing and police regularly make big arrests of those importing or selling fake designer clothes, handbags, perfume, among other things. Most people would be very embarrassed if it were pointed out that they were wearing a fake.

Reactions from fans

terencecreative “Muhimu nikufunika uchi,designer wachia coogne”

gracetwashiqs “Maureen waititu her dress not channel🤔🤔”

zeki_seki “Chinese cahenl AMA channel”

statesgal “Knock off ya Chanel. Waah”

sarahmwangi412 “Does it really matter??Nyinyi wenyewe mnauliza hamjawahi vaa the legit ones mnataka zivaliwe😂😂What the hell??”

Also Read: My kids will never step in your filthy house- Maureen Waititu to Frankie as their ugly fight escalates

statesgal “@sarahmwangi412 I’d rather kaa bila kuvaa badala ya kuvaa fake designer ya China”

zeki_seki “@sarahmwangi412 tuko na origi but Hii Kanairo we fake it until we make it. Ama niaje hahaha”

nancywendo ‘@sarahmwangi412 wewe na kiherehere,,,its has the Chanel logo ndio maana tunauliza,,you are in every comment get a life abeg 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🚮🚮”

nancywendo “Cahanel ama Chanel 🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️”

yvonnemuna “😂😂😂😂mnafikiria origi inatoka 2k?”

bearxhenryy “Aty cahenl😹😹🙌🏽 ma celeb wa ghetto hawa😹😹🚶🏽‍♂️hawatambui”

baby___ras “Looku is looku long as you are not naked🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️”

iammercykombo “Bora kuficha uchi😂😂”

richardhausatkd “Weeeh mgekua mnachungiza corruption ivi”

iamkiambu “Kuna ubaya gani kweli😂”