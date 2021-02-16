YouTuber Maureen Waititu is getting spoiled by her new man and she is not afraid to flaunt it.

In an Instagram post, Ms Waititu opted to show off her Valentine’s Day goodies, showering her new man with praises for stepping up his game.

This is the first time the mother of two has come out linking herself with another man, after a bitter breakup with her baby daddy a few months ago.

Maureen Waititu

Waititu's post

“Just when I thought that my Valentine's day 🌹🌹🌹 couldn't get any better, I come home to this!😭😭. A whole King 👑👑 rose up to the occasion and didn't hold back to give me the best Valentine's of my life 😭😭❤️❤️❤️. Yap, yellow 💛💛💛 roses are my favorite. I am a Happy Happy mama boys! Ps, my PA is the best, he made sure that my sharp senses stayed out of this entire arrangement," she wrote.

As expected, Maureen is very excited about this new union, as she moves on from baby daddy, Frankie, who is currently dating socialite, Corazon Kwamboka saying that “God truly restores🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Maureen Waititu's Valentine's Surprise

Following the revelations, celebrities and fans could not help it but gush over her Valentine’s Day surprise with lovely comments.

Reactions from Fans

muthoniwamukiri “You deserve it mama ❤️”

nycewanjeri “Beautiful,.... Enjoy baby girl😍❤️”

teacherwanjiku “Your bedroom 🙌🙌🙌🙌😍😍😍”

pinkyghelani “Awww mama this is sooooo cute. Also I need a pa like yes 👏👏👏”

sara_kamy “You deserve everything good in life❤️❤️❤️”

miss_muthaura "You deserve all the happiness in this world❤️❤️❤️ go go go Maureen❤️"

Maureen Waititu's Valentine 2021

Maureen Waititu's Valentine 2021

Maureen Waititu's Valentine 2021

Maureen Waititu's Valentine 2021