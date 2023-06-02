Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

In a social media update, she expressed her thoughts on the retrenchment process and discussed the adjustments she will be making in her life to adapt to this new reality. With her openness, Ciru hopes to inspire and uplift individuals who may be facing similar challenges in their professional lives.

Reflecting on her journey, Ciru Muriuki bravely acknowledged her recent retrenchment and its impact on her life.

“I was laid off, in other words, I was retrenched. I was working at this large international media house for 5 years and last year they let the large staff know that they wanted to take a different direction and wanted to do a digital-first approach and as a result some roles with be made redundant. Right now I’m an under-employed journalist,” Ciru Muriuki said.

Ciru Muriuki emphasized the importance of recognizing that life's circumstances can change unexpectedly, and being adaptable is key noting she was not ashamed of losing her job.

"These are really tough economic times… I have been retrenched, and I'm not throwing myself fully into content creation, but I hope to thrive there as well," she shared.

Acknowledging that having a regular paycheck can lead to complacency, Ciru expressed how the security of a stable job can hinder one's ability to think outside the box. She emphasized the need for those in regular paycheques to think beyond and multiply their streams of income.

"Having a regular paycheck made me settle in a little comfort zone. I have had to make adjustments to my lifestyle," she noted.

Ciru Muriuki assured her fans that she would be providing them with weekly updates on her ventures and endeavours.

