The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Amos Robi

Ciru Muriuki was retrenched from the British broadcaster after 4 years

Ciru Muriuki
Ciru Muriuki

In a candid and heartfelt revelation, celebrated media personality Ciru Muriuki recently shared her experience of being laid off from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Recommended articles

In a social media update, she expressed her thoughts on the retrenchment process and discussed the adjustments she will be making in her life to adapt to this new reality. With her openness, Ciru hopes to inspire and uplift individuals who may be facing similar challenges in their professional lives.

Reflecting on her journey, Ciru Muriuki bravely acknowledged her recent retrenchment and its impact on her life.

“I was laid off, in other words, I was retrenched. I was working at this large international media house for 5 years and last year they let the large staff know that they wanted to take a different direction and wanted to do a digital-first approach and as a result some roles with be made redundant. Right now I’m an under-employed journalist,” Ciru Muriuki said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ciru Muriuki emphasized the importance of recognizing that life's circumstances can change unexpectedly, and being adaptable is key noting she was not ashamed of losing her job.

"These are really tough economic times… I have been retrenched, and I'm not throwing myself fully into content creation, but I hope to thrive there as well," she shared.

Ciru Muriuki
Ciru Muriuki Ciru Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Acknowledging that having a regular paycheck can lead to complacency, Ciru expressed how the security of a stable job can hinder one's ability to think outside the box. She emphasized the need for those in regular paycheques to think beyond and multiply their streams of income.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Having a regular paycheck made me settle in a little comfort zone. I have had to make adjustments to my lifestyle," she noted.

Ciru Muriuki assured her fans that she would be providing them with weekly updates on her ventures and endeavours.

Ciru Muriuki
Ciru Muriuki Ciru Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: BBC’s Ciru Muriuki loses another family member 4 months after the death of her Dad

Furthermore, she shared her recent achievement in weight loss and her intent to share her journey with her followers. By being transparent about her personal transformation, Ciru aims to inspire others to pursue their goals and make positive changes in their own lives.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Touching story of how Dr King'ori's mother influenced his stage name

Touching story of how Dr King'ori's mother influenced his stage name

Ghetto Kids picked for Britain's Got Talent 2023 finale

Ghetto Kids picked for Britain's Got Talent 2023 finale

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Priscilla Wa Imani breaks silence on Maina Kageni's bus fare pledge

Priscilla Wa Imani breaks silence on Maina Kageni's bus fare pledge

Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

Pulse Sports

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr