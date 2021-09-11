Meet the Music Promoter dominating the Showbiz Industry in Kenya & Nigeria

Music Promoters are part of the long list of people who are always working tirelessly to ensure artistes are booked for shows, Club appearances and even festivals. A Music Promoter is someone who will publicize and promote upcoming local or national live events and concerts.

He or she will also organize the events, book the band or bands, and advertise in a way to bring in as many people as possible.

Today, we focus the spotlight on, Adisa Ibikunle alias Bruce who is arguably one of the most sought after music promoters in the Kenyan/Nigerian music industry.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Bruce Entertainment and Co- founder (B&S) Promotions, Ibikunle Adisa has successfully held scores of music shows in Nairobi Kenya. He goes down memory lane to recall his journey into the fiercely competitive music industry.

“I started as a music promoter. So far, I have successfully worked with major celebrities in the industry, the likes of Bella Shmurda, Joeboy, Kizz Daniel, Mayorkun, Naira Marley, Reekado Banks, Skibii, Wizkid, Zlatan, among an array of other industry heavyweights.

“It has not been a smooth ride but we are happy and excited seeing how far we have come. I’m still looking toward to working with other Kenyan-Nigerian – International artists and we have set our standards right and won’t stop pushing until we get to our desired position and dominate the global music terrain,” he noted.

The 35-year old seasoned music promoter also reemphasized on his passion for not just the Nigerian music industry but the world’s at large.

Stating his plans for the rest part of 2021- 2022, Ibikunle, “We all have been anticipating for 2022. It is finally here and I won’t give up on my set goals. My plan is to invest more in music. Nigerian and Kenyan music is gaining massive international recognition and now is the time to tap into it. My ever trustworthy team and I are making all our projects ready for execution. I have unquenchable passion for music that’s why I purely love what I do.”

Giving an insight on his background, the Ogun State born entertainment business guru hints, “I attended Pala Grammar School before he proceeded to state high school alimosho. I am from a family of 4; my parents and my three young siblings this made an impact on me.

I was quick to know that I have major responsibilities before me, so I must work extra hard to make ends meet.”

Bruce is part of the team bringing Nigerian Singer Ruger to Nairobi, Kenya, on September 18, at the Diamond Plaza II in Parklands, under his B&S Entertainment.