Nigerian artist, Ruger set to perform in Kenya on September 18

Biography

Michael Adebayo (Born 1999) who is professionally known as Ruger is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

He hails from Lagos State, Nigeria, and was born & raised in his state of origin, Lagos. He also completed his primary and secondary education in Lagos State.

He is the latest signing to Jonzing World Record label. Ruger’s signing is different from that of Rema’s and has no affiliations with Mavins Records.

Ruger who was formerly known as Mikki Drey is another major signing for Jonzing world records after that of Rema’s.

He hit the limelight on the 18th of January, 2020 after being announced as the newly signed artist to D’Prince‘s Jonzing World Records.

Ruger musical influences growing up includes Bob Marley, Rihanna, Boyz II Men, Beyonce, R. Kelly, 2Baba.

Thus, he made up his mind to become a musician and his family supported him. He is the only son of his family

Ruger Education

Ruger obtained his First School Leaving Certificate and West African School Certificate from reputable primary and secondary schools in Lagos.

He is currently an undergraduate at a high ranking university in South West Nigeria.

As a teenager, Ruger joined his church’s choir as a vocalist. He also signed us as a member of his school’s musical band. He did all these so as to develop himself as a musician.

On the 18th of January 2020, D’Prince took to social media to announce that he had signed Ruger under his imprint, Jonzing World.