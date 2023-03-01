ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mejja announces major comeback to music after throat scare

Fabian Simiyu

Welcome back Mejja!

Kenyan rapper Mejja
Kenyan rapper Mejja

Kenyan rapper Major Nameye Khadija 'Mejja' has announced that he is done with his treatment and that he will probably drop hits after undergoing a throat treatment process.

Recommended articles

Mejja notified his super fans on his mega comeback through his official Instagram page and the message has probably been received well just from the responses that have appeared in the comment section.

"Back To Basics!!!! NiMewahata Manze TuPaTaNe Marima, I have learned a lot through this process. About patience na pia who your real friends are. Tubaki hivo hivo. Mpaka sahii Uzito Wagenge JAHBLESS.

Kenyan rapper Mejja
Kenyan rapper Mejja Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mejja narrates painful journey with throat condition affecting his voice

ADVERTISEMENT

"[Back to basics. I have missed you my fans. This process has taught me a lot about patience and who your real friends are. Let's be true and may God bless you my fans]," posted Mejja.

The 'Usiniharibie Mood' hitmaker further clarified that he will be working under caution as dictated by his doctor.

Mejja recently opened up and said that his throat has been painful since last year but he ignored the problem until he started noting blood stains in his coughs.

"Najua watu wanashangaa mbona nimenyamaza because by now huwa nimerelease ngoma. Nikona issue na throat yangu.

Kenyan rapper Mejja
Kenyan rapper Mejja Pulse Live Kenya

"Vile tuliingia hii mwaka bado nilipuuza hiyo uchungu but sasa nikaanza kuona damu kwa kikohozi ndio nikaenda hospitali, na hapo ndio nilijua hata kuna daktari anaitwa ENT.

"[At the beginning of the year I started noticing that I was constantly feeling irritation in my throat and I later noticed blood in my sputum so I finally went to see a specialist Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) doctor]," Mejja narrated.

Mejja was hopeful that he would sing one day after starting the treatment process and the dream seems to be close to being achieved.

He added that doctors had told him that his poor water intake had contributed to the throat condition which he promised to work on and true to his words, Mejja has shared a photo of himself with a water bottle while announcing that he is back.

Mejja
Mejja Pulse Live Kenya

His fans are extremely happy about his progress and one Jacktone Aketch joked that he was wondering where Mejja's tumbler was after disappearing for a while.

Mejja has also announced that he will be having a show on March 4, 2023.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

Mejja announces major comeback to music after throat scare

Mejja announces major comeback to music after throat scare

Ex-Kansoul member discloses successful moves after quitting group

Ex-Kansoul member discloses successful moves after quitting group

Nasra Yusuff's essential marriage advice for brides-to-be

Nasra Yusuff's essential marriage advice for brides-to-be

Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Bebe to ‘manchild’ Bobi: Chameleone and I helped you, you should be ashamed of yourself

Bebe to ‘manchild’ Bobi: Chameleone and I helped you, you should be ashamed of yourself

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

'Why is it a big deal that I'm not vocal about election,' Burna Boy reacts to criticism

'Why is it a big deal that I'm not vocal about election,' Burna Boy reacts to criticism

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style