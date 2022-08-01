RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mejja forced to cancel performance in Australia after voice loss

Amos Robi

Mejja had performed in the Australian city of Adelaide and was set to perform in Sydney

Mejja performing in Perth
Mejja performing in Perth

Musician Mejja was forced to cancel a performance in the Australian City of Sydney after he lost his voice from a previous performance.

In a post he shared through his Instagram page, Mejja who was visibly struggling to speak said he lost his voice after performances in other cities.

“Australia Sydney I want to apologize, I lost my voice and even after taking medication the voice did not come back and I was torn between cancelling the show or to withstand the pain which would have been a struggle,” his post read in part.

Musician Mejja
Musician Mejja Mejja’s response after being accused of stealing his new tune #Tabia za Wakenya Pulse Live Kenya

Mejja however thanked his fans who turned up for his previous events in other cities in Australia.

“To all other cities I visited Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide shukran for the energy,” Mejja wrote.

Fans praised the Tabia za Wakenya hit maker saying he delivered a splendid performance as they wished him a speedy recovery.

kelly_branice You were amazing. I personally was rooting for you as you went above and beyond. Thank you for gracing Australia. We love you

samthadj Kenyans In Australia appreciated your shows. The energy was 🔥🔥. It was really great of you to show up and show out for your fans even though this Aussie weather got your Voice. Get well soon Mgenge!

Kenyan Genge rapper Mejja
Kenyan Genge rapper Mejja Pulse Live Kenya

paula_namutu Get well gegetone king 👑we know U gave ur heart, efforts and energy for us thanks so much and we support you to the end 🔥❤️ get well ❤️‍🩹 soon

kaalamotokiumbe Inaeleweka brother,after too many shows .,easy all is going to be fine..🙌

Mejja travelled for the Australian tour just days after he released a new single, Kanairo Dating which has already garnered over two million views on You Tube.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.





