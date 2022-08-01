Mejja forced to cancel performance in Australia after voice loss

Musician Mejja was forced to cancel a performance in the Australian City of Sydney after he lost his voice from a previous performance.
Mejja had performed in the Australian city of Adelaide and was set to perform in Sydney
In a post he shared through his Instagram page, Mejja who was visibly struggling to speak said he lost his voice after performances in other cities.
“Australia Sydney I want to apologize, I lost my voice and even after taking medication the voice did not come back and I was torn between cancelling the show or to withstand the pain which would have been a struggle,” his post read in part.
Mejja however thanked his fans who turned up for his previous events in other cities in Australia.
“To all other cities I visited Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide shukran for the energy,” Mejja wrote.
Fans praised the Tabia za Wakenya hit maker saying he delivered a splendid performance as they wished him a speedy recovery.
kelly_branice You were amazing. I personally was rooting for you as you went above and beyond. Thank you for gracing Australia. We love you
samthadj Kenyans In Australia appreciated your shows. The energy was 🔥🔥. It was really great of you to show up and show out for your fans even though this Aussie weather got your Voice. Get well soon Mgenge!
paula_namutu Get well gegetone king 👑we know U gave ur heart, efforts and energy for us thanks so much and we support you to the end 🔥❤️ get well ❤️🩹 soon
kaalamotokiumbe Inaeleweka brother,after too many shows .,easy all is going to be fine..🙌
Mejja travelled for the Australian tour just days after he released a new single, Kanairo Dating which has already garnered over two million views on You Tube.
