Mejja forced to cancel performance in Australia after voice loss

In a post he shared through his Instagram page, Mejja who was visibly struggling to speak said he lost his voice after performances in other cities.

“Australia Sydney I want to apologize, I lost my voice and even after taking medication the voice did not come back and I was torn between cancelling the show or to withstand the pain which would have been a struggle,” his post read in part.

Mejja's response after being accused of stealing his new tune #Tabia za Wakenya

Mejja however thanked his fans who turned up for his previous events in other cities in Australia.

“To all other cities I visited Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide shukran for the energy,” Mejja wrote.

Fans praised the Tabia za Wakenya hit maker saying he delivered a splendid performance as they wished him a speedy recovery.

kelly_branice You were amazing. I personally was rooting for you as you went above and beyond. Thank you for gracing Australia. We love you

samthadj Kenyans In Australia appreciated your shows. The energy was 🔥🔥. It was really great of you to show up and show out for your fans even though this Aussie weather got your Voice. Get well soon Mgenge!

paula_namutu Get well gegetone king 👑we know U gave ur heart, efforts and energy for us thanks so much and we support you to the end 🔥❤️ get well ❤️‍🩹 soon

kaalamotokiumbe Inaeleweka brother,after too many shows .,easy all is going to be fine..🙌