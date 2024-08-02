The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife

Lynet Okumu

Father to late Mercy Mawia reminded son-in-law James Mwangi three important principles he should apply to his life.

Mercy Mawia's mum and dad give emotional tributes to their late daughter during burial ceremony in Nyahururu on August 2, 2024

Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia was laid to rest today at her home in Nyahururu.

The ceremony was filled with heartfelt tributes from family and friends, who remembered her as a strong, jovial, and loving person who touched many lives.

Mercy's mother described her as the most humble and hardworking child.

Amidst tears, she shared, "She was very humble and hardworking. We never knew that death could take her that abruptly. We will miss her laughter. God gave us Mercy, and He has taken her. May His name be glorified."

Mercy Mawia's mum and dad give emotional tributes to their late daughter during burial ceremony in Nyahururu on August 2, 2024

Mercy's father, David, offered comforting words to her husband, James Mwangi, reminding him of three important principles he called the three As: Accept, Adjust, and Advance.

He said, "Accept. I pray that you accept that your wife Mercy has left you, healing will begin there. Secondly, adjust. You used to live together, now that will no longer be the case. Thirdly, life must go on, so you must advance. God will bless you."

Mercy's two siblings eulogised her as someone who brought joy to their lives and was their rock. They said she was always there for them, and they could count on her for everything.

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia

James Mwangi, Mercy's husband, gave an emotional tribute as he bid her farewell. He spoke of the deep love and connection they shared.

"Mercy, my wife, mother of my child. My light went out on the 23rd when I lost my Mercy. Here in this casket, I see Mercy is not alone. Inside is her and our child.

According to James, just before her death, Mercy was heartbroken so much after they lost their child. In fact he says if she was not that hurt, she would have survived.

"Mercy was heartbroken. We had already known we lost our child, but I never thought I would lose them both. My last words to her were, 'You have been in worse situations before, you got this Mercy, you have no idea how strong you are.

"I believe that if she hadn't gone through such heartbreak, she would still be alive because the Mercy I knew was fierce, unbreakable, and had a big heart. But God had other plans," he said.

James Mwangi, the husband of fallen Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mwaia

James shared their love story, which began in 2008 when they were studying journalism. "I had joined JKUAT for engineering but dropped out without telling my parents. I went to study journalism, and that's how we met. It happened so soon; in the second week of admission, she was already my friend. We first talked on the staircase, and from there, you can imagine how it went. We became inseparable.

"Our classmates called us lovemates. I would pick her up from the hostels as we headed to class together. I used to take most of the notes in class, and Mercy would come later and copy them. We completed school and started job hunting in Nairobi. Shosho used to send us groceries and flour for survival. She got an internship at Mbaitu before I did," he said.

James reminisced about their life together after getting employed.

"We got married in 2015, and throughout our courtship, we were always together. It has been such a beautiful ride doing life with Mercy. God blessed us with a daughter, Stephanie, and we thank Him for that. She was very submissive and an efficient mother to my girl.

"Mercy was the star of our family, for both sides. Nobody ever came close to dethroning her. I don’t know what I did to deserve Mercy. Sometimes she was too good for me," he said.

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia

The burial was attended by notable celebrities, media personalities, and musicians such as Stephen Kasolo.

