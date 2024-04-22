The sports category has moved to a new website.

Michael Oyier's Biography: Education, media, family, 7-year depression & cause of death

Lynet Okumu

Michael Oyier, a former TV news anchor, passed away on April 21, 2024, leaving behind a distinguished career in media and counseling psychology, as well as a vibrant family.

Former KTN news anchor, the late Michael Oyier
Michael Oyier's name stands out not only for his contributions as a journalist but also for his remarkable resilience in the face of personal challenges.

Born to the late Alfred and Linet Oyier, Michael was the second-born son among five siblings, two of whom were also in the media industry.

His journey was marked by profound inner turmoil, yet he found solace and purpose through his family and his professional endeavors.

Michael Oyier
Michael Oyier stated that he had completed his undergraduate studies in Psychology and Management and was in the process of preparing to pursue a Master's degree in Counseling Psychology when he transitioned into the field of media.

His professional journey began with a bold step into the world of media. Armed with a degree in Psychology and Management, he embarked on a path that would lead him to become a prominent figure in Kenya's media landscape.

His tenure at Capital FM marked the inception of his career, where he swiftly rose through the ranks to head the news department.

Transitioning to KTN after a brief yet impactful stint at Capital FM, Michael continued to excel in his role, garnering recognition for his journalistic prowess.

However, despite his success in the media industry, Michael felt a calling to pursue his true passion and left The Standard Media Group after 9 years.

Former KTN News anchor the late Michael Oyier
In 2012, he made the bold decision to return to his roots, embracing a new role as an executive leadership coach and counselor.

Drawing from his own experiences with depression and personal growth, he embarked on a new chapter dedicated to supporting others on their journey to mental and emotional well-being.

As an executive leadership coach and counselor, at Eminent Business Group Michael touched the lives of countless individuals, offering guidance, support, and hope to those in need.

Although he maintained privacy regarding his family life on social media, Oyier disclosed in a prior interview that he was married and considered his wife his closest confidante.

In 2017, Oyier openly shared that he had two daughters with two different partners. He expressed deep pride in his role as a father, emphasizing that his daughters were his most cherished blessings.

In his leisure time, Oyier enjoyed activities such as swimming, football, and basketball. He cherished moments spent with his children and valued engaging conversations with his wife. Additionally, Oyier had a passion for salsa dancing.

Oyier's musical talent was also noteworthy, inherited from his parents as a cherished family legacy.

Michael Oyier
Behind Michael's outward success lay a hidden struggle - a seven-year battle with depression.

The weight of personal challenges such as the complexities of fatherhood, personal identity, and unmet expectations weighed heavily on him, leading to a period of profound sadness and isolation.

Yet, amidst the darkness, glimmers of hope emerged. Consistent engagement with Bible study and uplifting messages provided solace and renewed purpose.

Michael's daughters became beacons of light in his darkest hours, inspiring him to persevere through the storm.

Former KTN news anchor, the late Michael Oyier
According to his family, the media personality passed away on April 21, 2024, at approximately 2:30 pm while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

The family revealed that he suffered a stroke and had been in the hospital for 2 and a half days.

