Media stars reveal qualities that made Michael Oyier stand out in glowing tributes

This came out clearly in the tributes that poured in shortly after news of his death hit headlines with former colleagues eulogizing him in glowing tributes.

Hailed as legend who mentored and nurtured younger talent in the media during his stint, the former KTN news anchor was celebrated for a number of qualities that made him stand out.

Media star Maina Kageni mourned him, thanking Oyier for among other things, his commitment, discipline and encouragement writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have lost a legend. Thank you for everything Michael Oyier... one of the very best newscasters I have ever known.... a true example of commitment, discipline and encouragement!!!! Sincere condolences to the entire media fraternity and the family (Peter, Paul, Olga) and friends. Rest In Peace Michael Oyier...”

Pulse Live Kenya

Joy Doreen Biira who worked alongside Oyier at KTN remembered him for his excellent work ethic and kindness, noting that the news of his death hit hard.

“Mike had an amazing work ethic. He was kind, focused, very self-styled, smart, respectful, a friend. Whenever he reported for duty, he’d greet every single colleague we’d be on duty with for the bulletin that evening.

“He’d offer all the tips and advice. I’d ask the same and he shared most of it, then we’d go over the news leads together. He was meticulous as he was intentional about what he wanted to express. When he was not happy with a colleague, he’d use the most ‘counselor’ of words to say it. I much later got to learn he was an actual counselor. He was a natural.” Joy Doreen Biira wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mashirima Kapombe: Truly heartbreaking that we can't catch a break with death Eternal rest grant unto Michael Oyier, Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he RIP. Amen!

Esther Muthoni Passaris: Michael Oyier was a passionate journalist and an outstanding broadcaster. My deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

Spokesperson GoK: Fare thee well Michael Oyier. Glad to have known you, to have been interviewed by you severally, and to have seen you become active in advocacy later on in life. Your diction and command of the English Language was legendary! My most sincere condolences to family and friends. Isaac Mwaura Government Spokesman.

Carol Radull: Worst news ever Former KTN and Kiss 100 News Presenter Michael Oyier dies while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD.: Rest in eternal peace Michael Oyier, formerly KTN news anchor. May beautiful sunsets accompany you as you journey onwards to the secrets of the stardust that we are made up of. His reflections on life and death, even as motorcades of 'VIPs' chase the wind and harass Kenyans.

Family confirms Oyier's death

Reports indicate that Oyier collapsed at his Lavington home after complaining of severe headaches on Wednesday and was rushed to hospital.

According to his family, the media personality passed away at approximately 2:30 pm while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital and the body was transferred to the Lee Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT