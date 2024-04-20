Michael Oyier, a former KTN News anchor has passed away.
Former KTN news anchor Michael Oyier passes away
According to his family, the media personality passed away at approximately 2:30 pm while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.
Having served as an anchor and presenter at Standard Group for nine years, Oyier departed in 2012.
Subsequently, he transitioned into providing counseling services and evolved into an executive leadership coach until his passing.
Additionally, Oyier was a certified psychologist. He was the second-born in a family of five and left behind two daughters.
More to follow...
