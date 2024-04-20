The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Former KTN news anchor Michael Oyier passes away

Lynet Okumu

Michael Oyier, a former KTN News anchor has passed away.

Former KTN News anchor the late Michael Oyier
Former KTN News anchor the late Michael Oyier

Michael Oyier, a former KTN News anchor has passed away.

Recommended articles

According to his family, the media personality passed away at approximately 2:30 pm while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

Having served as an anchor and presenter at Standard Group for nine years, Oyier departed in 2012.

Subsequently, he transitioned into providing counseling services and evolved into an executive leadership coach until his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former KTN News anchor the late Michael Oyier
Former KTN News anchor the late Michael Oyier Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, Oyier was a certified psychologist. He was the second-born in a family of five and left behind two daughters.

More to follow...

More

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vincent Mwasia, popularly known as Chipukeezy

Chipukeezy comes clean on why his show stopped airing on KBC & way forward

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Instagram/@realmribu]

Inside elaborate 5-day burial ceremony for Mr Ibu set for June, 3 months after death

Mejja

Irritating question that forced Mejja to adopt 'Mtoto wa Khadija' tag on his brand

A view of the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival venue at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California [Image Credit: Lance Gerber]

What is Coachella? History, 14 memorable headliners & exclusive reveals