Mike Sonko to help Form 2 student who took the streets to beg for school fees

Dennis Milimo

I need the School's paybill tumsort sai- Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has expressed the willingness to help a form two student who took to the streets of Nairobi with a placard, appealing to well-wishers to help her clear fee arrears of Sh29, 177.

On Thursday, photos of a student identified as Melan Njeri Njuguna went viral, on social media, with a message that reads; “PLEASE HELP ME WITH SCHOOL FEES”.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Sonko asked those in touch with the school going girl to provide him with the school pay bill or Bank account so that he can clear the arrears.

“…However, niko na hiyo pesa kwa simu sai I need the School's paybill tumsort sai plus kasmall pocket money. Maisha kwa leo isonge. Tomorrow is another day.

...In as much as we always like chipping in to help in such needy cases hii mambo ya parents/ guardians kuweka their personal mpesa numbers instead of school's paybill ni poa ichunguzwe. I'm not saying this a fake case but kwa hii mambo ya helping the needy nimekutana na vituko fake mob sana” said Sonko.

The 15-year-old girl who is a student at Kihumbu-ini Secondary School in Murang'a County, said that she was sent home over fees arrears but unfortunately her mother could not raise the required amount.

Similar incident

In July, a similar incident was again in the news after a top KCPE candidate Diana Nyokabi, also appealed for help to clear her school fees.

The incident reached a number of stakeholders who promised to help. Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha paid Sh53, 000 to Bungoma DEB head teacher Tobias Khisa, who had appealed for help, on behalf of Nyokabi. The top KCPE candidate was set repeat Class Eight due to lack of school fees.

Nyokabi who had been selected to join Moi Girls’ High school in Eldoret scored 401 marks in the 2020 KCPE Exams.

Hundreds of Kenyans, including musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga also offered to help the bright student secure her future.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

