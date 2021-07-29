Reprieve for Diana Nyokabi as Lamu Governor pays her school fees

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Twaha paid Sh53, 000 to Bungoma DEB headteacher Tobias Khisa, who had appealed for help, on behalf of Nyokabi. The top KCPE candidate was set repeat Class Eight due to lack of school fees.

Nyokabi who had been selected to join Moi Girls’ High school in Eldoret scored 401 marks in the 2020 KCPE Exams.

Hundreds of Kenyans, including musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga have also offered to help the bright student secure her future.

Diana Nyakoke and Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

The Abebo hit-maker put out a pay bill number asking well-wishers to join hands and sponsor Nyokabi’s education.

In her update, Madam Boss noted that she will join hands with a few of her friends to ensure Diana Nyakoke is enrolled into high school, instead of repeating class 8.

“Kindly contact us @akotheefoundation please , this girl is bright and we can't just allow her waste another year 🙏. Hata kama ni harambee ,tupeleke mtoto shule, My hands are full but this we can pull 💪 Poleni wazazi ,it's hard but we shall make it if we join strengths.

👉PAYBILL👉205024” shared Akothee.

On the other hand, Omanga requested Kenyans to link her with the girl in question so that she can help.

“I want to support this girl through her secondary education. Anyone kindly DM her contacts as soon as possible. #MamaMiradi” said Senator Omanga.

Diana Nyakoke and Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi also reported that Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati had taken up the matter and Nyokabi will be enrolled into high school.

“The case of Diana Nyokabi has been brought to my attention but have since confirmed that the Governor has taken up the case and the girl will be enrolled in high school” tweeted Wanunyinyi.

Appealing for Help

The willingness to help, come hours after Diana and her mother went public with struggles they have been through in the quest to raise school fees.

Speaking to journalists at Bungoma DEB Primary School where she sat her exam, Nyokabi said she was selected to join her dream school Moi Girls High School, Eldoret.

“My parents are unable to pay the fees but I was sure I was selected as a beneficiary of the County Government Scholarship but on the day of awarding the bursaries I missed out,” she said.

“I am disappointed because my dream is to become a lawyer one day but it’s like the county did not choose me. I am appealing to any well-wisher who can help me join Moi Girls Eldoret so that I can achieve my dream,” she added.

Her mother Priscilla Nyachira explained that she had received a text from the County Government of Bungoma instructing her to present her daughter’s admission letter but doesn’t understand how she was later removed from the list of beneficiaries.

“I am a mama mboga and cannot raise the money for her school fees. I had struggled to get resources to buy everything she needed to join Moi Girls apart from the school fees which I expected would be catered by the scholarship,” she lamented.

“When I sought to find out why my daughter had been removed from the list they said that I was a landlord and able to afford the money but I am just a tenant where I live,” Nyachira added.