Milele FM unveils new host to work alongside Mulamwah

This change is part of the station’s efforts to revamp its programming and inject fresh talent into its lineup.

Aisha Wanjiku, a seasoned broadcaster with experience in both radio and television, will be joining the daily drive show, effectively immediately.

"ON AIR!!! 🎙️🎙️🎙️ Alhamdhulillah and Bismillah. Happy to join the Milele FM family. Will be rocking your airwaves Mon-Fri 2:00pm to 6:00pm with Mulamwah," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aisha Wanjiku Pulse Live Kenya

Her dynamic presence and engaging personality are expected to resonate well with Milele FM's diverse audience.

Wanjiku has previously worked with several other media houses, which has equipped her with a robust understanding of the Kenyan media landscape.

She is also a presenter on K24's Arena 254 show.

She started honing her skills at KTN while hosting E Curve show and later moved to Homeboyz Radio as a presenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly one year, Aisha transitioned to Mseto East Africa and then to Maisha Magic East where she hosted the Gani Kali and Jikoni shows.

In August 2023, Mulamwah caused a stir when he announced that he had quit Milele FM.

However, the comedian and social media sensation made a return to the airwaves on Milele FM merely one week.

Mulamwah, whose real name is David Oyando, had initially stunned his fanbase when he declared his departure from Milele FM, citing personal reasons.

He had previously revealed his decision to leave the station due to contract differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked his fans for their support and assured them that he was ready to entertain them once again.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Back on Milele FM. We had discussions and came to an agreement. Mambo iko safi kabisa !! Show konki continues 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Monday to Friday. Asanteni fans, extension it is, you did it,” he said.

Mulamwah had served on air at Milele FM for one year and three months before his initial departure.

His decision to leave garnered significant attention and speculation among his fans and the media.

ADVERTISEMENT