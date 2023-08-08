The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mulamwah quits Milele FM, reveals reason behind the move

Fabian Simiyu

Mulamwah has bid farewell to Milele FM after one year

Presenter Mulamwah
Presenter Mulamwah

Comedian and presenter Mulamwah has announced his departure from Milele FM after serving on air for one year and three months.

The news of his decision to quit was released by his management, and he also provided an explanation for leaving Mediamax through an Instagram post.

"I have officially quit MILELE FM after 1 year & 3 months of service. We could not agree on some aspects of the contract and the scope of work hence calling it quits," Mulamwah wrote.

Kenyan content creator/comedian Kendrick Mulamwah
Kenyan content creator/comedian Kendrick Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya
Mulamwah expressed gratitude towards Mediamax for the opportunity they provided him, while simultaneously extending his thanks to his supportive colleagues during his time there.

He also expressed his appreciation to his fans and assured them that they would continue to connect through other platforms.

"To the konki fans asanteni sana, we will still meet on many other platforms & forums. Has been nice. A lot learnt - Merci! KONKI," Mulamwa concluded.

Mulamwah's press release
Mulamwah's press release Pulse Live Kenya
atruthk All the best bestie. More blessings on the way.

lydiahfranciscar Milele huwa fire ukiwa ndani,,ooo noooo,,am off tooo,,vituko zako manze...too bad.

ankaliray All the very Best. Pamoja Me Bradaa.

faizhusseyngaal Respect to you. You know your worth.

s.t.a.t.o.y.a God has another chapter waiting for you dearall the best of everything ahead.

Mulamwah
Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah has joined Mediamax-owned radio station Milele FM as their newest presenter in May 2022.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the funnyman used his social media pages to announce to the world that he had landed a new radio job with Milele FM.

In his statement, the comedian mentioned that he had always aspired to be on the radio and finally the perfect opportunity presented itself.

Comedian Mulamwa
Comedian Mulamwa Pulse Live Kenya

God is great, finally on radio - Milele FM. It has always been my dream to one day be on radio , thanks to all konki fans who always believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” Mulamwah said in part.

Mulamwah also used the opportunity to encourage his fellow youth to never give up on their dreams.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
