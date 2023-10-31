The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
It's called seasons of life -Milly's response to reports of her & Jackie unfollowing each other

Lynet Okumu

Milly Chebby's reaction to reports of her and bestie Jackie Matubia unfollowing each other on Instagram

Milly Chebby
Milly Chebby

Friendships hold a special place in our lives, and when we find that one friend with whom we deeply connect, share special moments, and support each other, it becomes a treasure to cherish.

Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia, two prominent figures in the Kenyan entertainment industry, were once exemplary in showcasing the power of friendship.

However, in recent times, rumors of a possible grudge between the two women have raised eyebrows and captured the attention of their fans.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia shut down fall out rumors

Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia's friendship was a remarkable story of two women supporting and caring for each other.

They shared a special bond, and their journey together was an inspiration to many. Their fans enjoyed the content they created, the pictures they took together, and the evident camaraderie that flowed from their deep friendship.

In July 2023, whispers about a potential discord between the two friends began to circulate. Observers noted that they were no longer collaborating on content and were not sharing photos as they had in the past.

Their silence on the matter left fans in a state of confusion, wondering if something had gone awry in their friendship.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

On July 4, 2023, Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia decided to address the rumors and concerns. They posted a video together, seemingly to assure their fans that everything was okay between them.

Their public reunion brought a sigh of relief to their followers, who hoped it signified a resolution of any underlying issues.

However, as the months went by, the two friends again caught the public's attention when Jackie Matubia was absent from Milly Chebby's traditional wedding.

Fans speculated about the reasons for her absence and questioned if their friendship was indeed intact.

When pressed for answers, Jackie playfully responded that she didn't have the energy to defend herself, citing the labels of being single and 'roho mbaya' (bad intentions) that had been thrown at her.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Jackie Matubia shares update on daughter's condition after difficult night

Although Jackie did not specifically mention Milly Chebby's name, fans interpreted her comments as a sign that the content creators might not be on the best of terms.

The plot thickened on October 31 when rumors began circulating that Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia had taken their apparent disagreement to another level.

Reports suggested that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, a significant move in today's digital age that often symbolises a rupture in relationships.

In response to the rumors, Milly Chebby stepped forward to clarify the situation. She expressed that she was unaware of any move to unfollow each other on the platform.

Milly Chebby's response to rumours of unfollowing Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby's response to rumours of unfollowing Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Milly assured her fans that she would promptly confirm whether Jackie had indeed unfollowed her.

She concluded by suggesting that this phase in their friendship was just another season in life, similar to the ups and downs that everyone experiences.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
