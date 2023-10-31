It's called seasons of life -Milly's response to reports of her & Jackie unfollowing each other

Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia, two prominent figures in the Kenyan entertainment industry, were once exemplary in showcasing the power of friendship.

Milly Chebby & Jacky Matubia friendship

However, in recent times, rumors of a possible grudge between the two women have raised eyebrows and captured the attention of their fans.

Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia's friendship was a remarkable story of two women supporting and caring for each other.

They shared a special bond, and their journey together was an inspiration to many. Their fans enjoyed the content they created, the pictures they took together, and the evident camaraderie that flowed from their deep friendship.

Signs of strain in Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia's friendship

In July 2023, whispers about a potential discord between the two friends began to circulate. Observers noted that they were no longer collaborating on content and were not sharing photos as they had in the past.

Their silence on the matter left fans in a state of confusion, wondering if something had gone awry in their friendship.

On July 4, 2023, Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia decided to address the rumors and concerns. They posted a video together, seemingly to assure their fans that everything was okay between them.

Their public reunion brought a sigh of relief to their followers, who hoped it signified a resolution of any underlying issues.

Why Jackie matubia missed Milly Chebby's wedding

However, as the months went by, the two friends again caught the public's attention when Jackie Matubia was absent from Milly Chebby's traditional wedding.

Fans speculated about the reasons for her absence and questioned if their friendship was indeed intact.

When pressed for answers, Jackie playfully responded that she didn't have the energy to defend herself, citing the labels of being single and 'roho mbaya' (bad intentions) that had been thrown at her.

Although Jackie did not specifically mention Milly Chebby's name, fans interpreted her comments as a sign that the content creators might not be on the best of terms.

Milly Chebby, Jackie Matubia unfollow each other

The plot thickened on October 31 when rumors began circulating that Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia had taken their apparent disagreement to another level.

Reports suggested that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, a significant move in today's digital age that often symbolises a rupture in relationships.

Milly Chebby's response to rumours of unfollowing Jackie Matubia

In response to the rumors, Milly Chebby stepped forward to clarify the situation. She expressed that she was unaware of any move to unfollow each other on the platform.

Milly assured her fans that she would promptly confirm whether Jackie had indeed unfollowed her.

