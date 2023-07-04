The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia shut down fall out rumors

Lynet Okumu

Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia's strong bond shuts down gossip mill

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia

Friendships are a vital part of our lives, and when we find that one friend with whom we connect deeply and share a special bond, it becomes a treasure to cherish.

Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia, two prominent figures in the Kenyan entertainment industry, have exemplified the power of friendship through their unwavering support, care, and love for each other.

She is a digital influencer and YouTuber, and has gained recognition for her cooking skills showcased on her YouTube channel. With her infectious energy and relatable personality, Milly has won the hearts of many.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Jackie Matubia flaunts her new look after weight loss

Jackie Matubia, on the other hand, is widely known as one of the best Kenyan actress, youTuber and content creator. Jackie's vibrant on-screen presence and her ability to captivate audiences have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Recently, rumors of their friendship break up began circulating after Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia stopped creating and sharing content together.

Their fans grew worried and speculated that there might be a rift between the two best friends.

Even a post by Milly Chebby's husband, Terence Creative, advising her on who her true friends are, added fuel to the speculations.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

However, Milly Chebby put an end to the rumors by sharing a beautiful photo of herself with Matubia on Tuesday, July 2.

The post reassured their fans that their friendship was still intact and as strong as ever.

Their bond and the genuine friendship they display on social media have become an inspiration to many.

They share various common passions that have brought them closer. This shared interest has allowed them to collaborate on various projects, creating content together, and showcasing their talents.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 15 times Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection

Their friendship extends beyond the digital world as they spend quality time together, going on vacations, and even venturing into business deals.

They have become role models, especially for young girls and women who admire their strong bond and what they do.

