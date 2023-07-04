Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia shut down fall out rumors

Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia, two prominent figures in the Kenyan entertainment industry, have exemplified the power of friendship through their unwavering support, care, and love for each other.

She is a digital influencer and YouTuber, and has gained recognition for her cooking skills showcased on her YouTube channel. With her infectious energy and relatable personality, Milly has won the hearts of many.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Matubia, on the other hand, is widely known as one of the best Kenyan actress, youTuber and content creator. Jackie's vibrant on-screen presence and her ability to captivate audiences have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Jackie & Milly dispel breakup rumors

Recently, rumors of their friendship break up began circulating after Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia stopped creating and sharing content together.

Their fans grew worried and speculated that there might be a rift between the two best friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even a post by Milly Chebby's husband, Terence Creative, advising her on who her true friends are, added fuel to the speculations.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Milly Chebby put an end to the rumors by sharing a beautiful photo of herself with Matubia on Tuesday, July 2.

The post reassured their fans that their friendship was still intact and as strong as ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie & Milly friendship goals

Their bond and the genuine friendship they display on social media have become an inspiration to many.

They share various common passions that have brought them closer. This shared interest has allowed them to collaborate on various projects, creating content together, and showcasing their talents.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Their friendship extends beyond the digital world as they spend quality time together, going on vacations, and even venturing into business deals.