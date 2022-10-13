RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Amos Robi

Milly Chebby is yet to decide what procedure she will go for from the many options at her disposal

Milly Chebby
Milly Chebby

Content creator Milly Chebby could be the latest celebrity to undergo a weight loss procedure.

Read Also

Milly Chebby in her Instagram posts, shared a list of weight loss procedures from which she said she was going to choose the approach to go with.

“I will be going for a procedure soon, I’ll be going for one of those you have seen. Very, very, soon,” Milly Chebby said.

Among the procedures she mentioned are a tummy tuck, 360 liposuctions, Brazilian Butt Lift, vaginoplasty, gastric balloon, and breast implants as the cosmetic surgery options that were available to her.

Milly Chebby
Milly Chebby Milly Chebby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm happy - Murugi Munyi says after lipo procedure

The mother one makes the announcement after her fellow creators sought similar approaches to manage their weight.

Actress Catherine Kamau known popularly as Cate Actress and Jackie Matubia both revealed they underwent gastric ballon procedures to manage their weight.

Days after the procedure, Matubia said that she had lost 6kgs, Cate Actress on the other hand said her weight was posing a health danger and was forced to undergo the procedure to help her manage her weight.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu speaks on new body, Sh900,000 weight loss surgery [Photos]

The actress saw the results 16 days later as she had lost 5 kilograms although the initial days proved hectic as her body was fighting the foreign substance.

“DAY 16, I am 5kgs down , I honestly feel much lighter and healthier, I have been on fluids , soups and pureed food , I will this week transition slowly to solid food. The first 3 days were abit uncomfortable, this is because the body was fighting the foreign substance (gastric Balloon) in my body… it’s a normal reaction,” she said 16 days after she underwent the procedure

Kate Actress and Jackie Matubia attributed their weight increase to recent births.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

Michelle Obama announces awards to honor memoir writers

Michelle Obama announces awards to honor memoir writers

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Kenyan social media influencer Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]

Bahati, Vera Sidika and Willy with Jovial

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans