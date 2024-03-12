I knew I didn't like him when he gifted me a Toyota - Minne shares untold story of her ex

In Single Kiasi, Minne brings to life the character of Mariah—a modern-day slay queen sponsored by affluent older men.

During a sit down at Pulse Kenya officers, Minne revealed how a potential suitor made a grave mistake in his choice of a gift, which led her to discover that she did not like him after all.

Actor Minne Kariuki during an interview at Pulse Kenya offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

"I knew I didn't like him when he gifted me a Toyota. And all I wanted was a Mercedes,” she began, indicating that the man most likely did not get all the hints she was dropping, or he was not attentive to her preferences.

“So my first car, I wanted an, A series Mercedes. I've always loved Mercedes like, it's a thing and he gifted me a Vitz. It didn't last two years. Let's just say I was done. And that's when I knew I didn't like him," Kariuki recounted.

Her story not only sheds light on her standards but also mirrors the high-life aspirations of her on-screen persona, Mariah.

7 things you didn't know about Minne Kariuki, the slay queen of 'Single Kiasi' series

Born on June 1, 1990, in Kariobangi, Nairobi, Minne Kariuki is a renowned Kenyan actress and entrepreneur.

She attended Nairobi Primary School before continuing her education at Danana, a private high school located in Athi River.

With a passion for communication and sociology, Minne pursued her higher education at the University of Nairobi.

Family

Minne's parents' who both in the construction business, separated while she was still young.

This early experience shaped Minne's determination and drive, leading her to succeed in multiple domains later in life.

Husband & children

The accomplished actress and entrepreneur, is happily married to her long time boyfriend and Jaguar's former manage Charles Muigai, popularly known as Lugz Kenya.

Their love story began in 2012 when Minne was working as a presenter at KBC. Although they exchanged numbers at the time, nothing transpired between them.

On December 11, 2021, the couple celebrated their union with a traditional wedding ceremony. They are proud parents to two children.

Pulse Live Kenya

Acting career

Minne's acting career skyrocketed when she landed the role of Mariah in the hit drama series, 'Single Kiasi.'

Mariah is a captivating character, a beauty and travel influencer whose extravagant lifestyle is sponsored by wealthy older men.

She portrays a modern-day slay queen who meticulously curates a lavish façade on social media to keep up with the trends.

Minne was drawn to this role because of the audacity of Mariah's character. She was fascinated by the contrast between Mariah's public image and the reality of her life.

Through this role, Minne shed light on the pressures and complexities of social media and how it can often create a distorted perception of reality.

Apart from her notable role in 'Single Kiasi,' Minne is also famous for her portrayal of Wivina in the series 'Tabasamu.'

Additionally, she stars in the reality series 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi,' which offers a glimpse into the lives of affluent women in the city.

Pulse Live Kenya

Entrepreneurial success & construction business

Beyond her thriving acting career, Minne Kariuki has also managed to build a successful business empire.